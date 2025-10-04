South Africans Furious as Kenny Kunene Reinstated as Johannesburg Transport MMC

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has been reinstated as Johannesburg's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport

This comes after weeks of negotiations and threats to collapse the Government of National Unity by the PA

Kunene was removed as MMC after being at the Sandton home of businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, accused of murder and organised crime

The deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has been reinstated as the Mayoral Committee Member for Transport in the city of Johannesburg.

Kunene reinstated as MMC

The reinstatement was confirmed by Mayor Dada Morero. This follows weeks of tense negotiation between the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the African National Congress (ANC). The PA also threatened to collapse the Government of National Unity (GNU) if Kunene was not reinstated.

Kunene resigned as MMC after he was found at the house of murder and organised crime accused businessman Katiso "KT" Molefe. Molefe was arrested at his Sandton home while Kunue was at the house.

Why did Kunene resign?

Kunene announced his resignation on 25 July 2025, three days after the South African police Service found him at the house of Molefe. Molefe was arrested and charged with the murder of DJ Sumbody after the police linked the gun to actress Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder.

PA president Gayton McKenzie said he was heartbroken when he announced Kunene's suspension, but said that he was confident that he would be cleared of the allegations.

Why was Kunene at Molefe's house?

Kunene explained that he had accompanied a journalist from his publication to obtain an exclusive story. Despite his explanation, the PA suspended him and launched an investigation into his alleged connections with Molefe.

The party cleared Kunene, and he returned to politics in September. The PA announced him as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. The party then demanded that he be reinstated as the MMC for Transport.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the reinstatement of Kunene.

@ALMZ11_ said:

"What does Gayton have?"

@MphozaM7 said:

"As a country, we see this as right and will move on with our lives. We are weak seriously, and that's why even illegal foreigners are saying they are not going anywhere. If we have a problem with that, it's better we move to Zimbabwe."

@hustlebunny said:

"One thing about Cyril. He doesn’t respect this country."

@ndlhandlhama_1 said:

"But the guy resigned! Is not like he was suspended."

@jwareli90885 said:

"ANC has succumbed to the demands of Gayton & Kenny, xem former mighty & glorious ANC. Gayton is squeezing ANC. ANC is finished, it is now an old dog that cannot even bark."

Kenny Kunene sworn in as ordinary councillor

Briefly News previously reported that the Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has returned to the Johannesburg Council.

He was sworn in as a PR councillor on 26 September, days after his party's president, Gayton McKenzie, threatened to leave the ANC coalition. South Africans were not impressed, and many questioned whether the PA would leave the coalitions as promised.

