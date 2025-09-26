The president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, said that he is going to step down from his position as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture

His announcement follows a fallout the party had with Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero over the reinstatement of Kenny Kunene as the MMC of Transport

South Africans held different views, as some were amused by his sudden decision, and others believed he was bluffing

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG —The Patriotic Alliance (PA) president, Gayton McKenzie, has announced his intention to resign as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. This was two days after he announced that his party would withdraw from all coalitions with the African National Congress (ANC).

McKenzie's decision came just days after he pointed out that relations between his party and coalition partner, the ANC, soured. In a statement McKenzie posted in the Patriotic Alliance South Africa Facebook group, he said that he would resign as the minister on 30 September 2025.

Why is McKenzie resigning?

McKenzie said that the Economic Freedom Fighters pressured the ANC not to include them in the coalition in Ekuruleni. He also highlighted that they negotiated for two portfolios in the City of Johannesburg, including the Human Settlements portfolio in addition to the Transport portfolio. However, they relinquished the Human Settlements portfolio to the Inkatha Freedom Party.

McKenzie also said that the party suspended deputy president Kenny Kunene and withdrew him from his position as the MMC of Transport after he was found at the house of murder-accused Katiso Molefe during his arrest. The party proposed Liam Jacobs as a replacement, but the proposal was turned down.

McKenzie said the last straw was the water crisis that communities in Johannesburg, like Westbury, Newclare, and Coronationville experienced over the past few weeks.

"Those communities went without water for weeks but would see the water trucks go to squatter camps next door," he said.

McKenzie reiterates the deadline

McKenzie then reiterated the deadline he gave the ANC: to reinstate Kunene as the MMC for Transport or withdraw from all of its coalitions, including the Government of National Unity.

"They have pushed us too far. We shall go to the ground," he added.

PA members weigh in

Members and supporters of the party had different views.

Those who opposed his resignation

Porcia Apollos Dunnet said:

"Do not vacate your position in Sports, Arts, and Culture! Why do this? You are needed up there to keep them on their toes."

Mark Alexander said:

"The PA will regret leaving the GNU over local squabbles with a mere local mayor. That's a bit childish."

Abbey-Leigh Isaacs said:

"Don't resign. You will be giving them what they want."

Those who supported McKenzie

Cassius Charl Carelse sid:

"100% behind you, my president."

Geraldine Adri Petrus said:

"PA is a huge threat to all these parties. Now they are teaming up against us."

Mawethu Taaibos Makeleni said:

"I will always support the leadership's decision because the message is clear to everyone: PA must not fall to failures of the ANC."

Patriotic Alliance clears Kenny Kunene

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance cleared Kunene of any wrongdoing. This was after he was suspended from political activities.

Kunene was investigated after he was found at Molefe's house. McKenzie reiterated that he always believed that Kunene was not guilty.

