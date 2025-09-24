The Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has hit the ground running after his return to politics

Kunene was in Diepkloof, Soweto, registering voters and campaigning for the party ahead of the upcoming by-elections

South Africans were not impressed by his campaign trail, as he recently went viral for making a citizens' arrest

DIEPKLOOF, SOWETO — The Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has marked his return to politics by hitting the campaign trail in Diepkloof, Soweto, on 23 September 2025. This was after the PA cleared him of any wrongdoing in its investigations into his connection with murder-accused Katiso "KT" Molefe.

Kunene posted pictures of himself on the campaign trail in Ward 29 for the upcoming by-election. The pictures he posted on his @Kenny_T_Kunene X account show him registering voters who will vote for the party's candidate, Ismael Steenkamp. The party announced him as the candidate at the Ops Centre in Noordgesis on 20 September.

View the X tweet here:

Kenny Kunene back in action

The PA president, Gayton McKenzie, announced that Kenny Kunene was cleared of any wrongdoing. The party launched an investigation after Kunene was found at Molefe's house the day he was arrested in August 2025. Kunene resigned as the City of Johannesburg's MMC for Transport, and McKenzie suspended him from his duties as the deputy president of the party.

After his return to politics, the party announced him as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming 2026/2027 Local Government Elections. He joins Democratic Alliance Federal Chair Helen Zille, who is also in the running for the mayoral seat.

The Patriotic Alliance also threatened to withdraw from its coalitions with the African National Congress unless Kunene is reinstated as the MMC for Transport.McKenzie gave the ANC seven days to reinstate Kunene, or it will withdraw from the City of Johannesburg and other municipalities where it is in coalition with the ANC.

Kenny Kunene campaigned in Soweto. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on X shared their reactions.

Stimela Ntshangase said:

"Hai, you were just cleared today, and you are now on the ground, working? Did you know about the outcome yesterday?"

Seven of nine said;

"You were underground just now arranging underground meetings with underground people. You should have stayed there."

Vuyani Kitsi said:

"A broer wearing two watches would never convince me to vote for his party."

Guru master said:

"You look sad, bra Kenny. This Molefe dark cloud hanging over your head is stressing you big time."

Kalashi said:

"You have my vote. I saw what you were trying to do in Joburg."

Kenny Kunene makes citizen's arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kunene went viral after he made a citizen's arrest. The incident was captured on camera.

In the clip, Kunene is accompanied by members of his security detail as they apprehend a man. Kunene accuses him of trying to extort money from him.

