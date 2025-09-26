John Steenhuisen took a cheap shot at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader criticised both parties while announcing the DA’s mayoral candidate for eThekwini

The DA has selected Haniff Hoosen to contest the mayoral seat in eThekwini, bringing with him a wealth of experience

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the MK Party and EFF were breakers and looters. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – John Steenhuisen has fired a cheap shot at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), saying both parties lacked vision.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader made the statement in Chatsworth, Durban, where he was announcing the DA’s mayoral candidate for eThekwini.

The party remained the fourth-largest party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in the 20224 National Elections, finishing behind the MK Party, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the African National Congress (ANC).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What did Steenhuisen say about the MK Party and EFF?

Before announcing the mayoral candidate, Steenhuisen asked the crowd if they wanted another five years of broken streets and ANC corruption.

He then said he knew that these were desperate times, and that desperate times tempted people to look for radical solutions.

“But we know the truth, that the MK and the EFF are not builders, they are breakers, and they are looters. They’ve got no plan, no vision and no interest in serving you.

“Their aim is simple: to take us back to the nine wasted years so that they can carry on the looting that they started,” he said.

You can view part of his speech below.

Who is the DA’s mayoral candidate for Ethekwini?

After a lengthy speech in which he talked up how the DA would turn things around in eThekwini, Steenhuisen unveiled Haniff Hoosen as the mayoral candidate for the city.

Hoosen is a former Member of the National Assembly for the Independent Democrats (from 2007 to 2014. He then joined the DA, where he served as the Shadow Minister of Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019, and then the Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2019 to 2020. He was also the DA's spokesperson on the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General from 2020 until 2024.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Hoosen said it was an enormous privilege to be named as a candidate of a movement that was going to bring change to the people of the city.

“I want us together to chart a new way forward, where the gains of freedom and equality will see a City delivering services to all residents, and will mean that everyone has an equal foundation. A metro that delivers on the basics, fairly, for all people,” he exclaimed.

John Steenhuisen announced that Haniff Hoosen would contest the mayoral spot for the DA in eThekwini. Image: @jsteenhuisen

Source: Twitter

Other stories involving the DA, MK Party and EFF

Briefly News that the DA, MK Party and EFF have traded jabs recently.

In July 2025, Steenhuisen slammed a Motion of No Confidence filed against President Cyril Ramaphosa by the MK Party.

The EFF likened comments that Steenhuisen made in the White House to putting an international hit on Julius Malema.

In September 2025, the MK Party lodged a complaint against Steenhuisen over his comments he made at the WHite House.

Source: Briefly News