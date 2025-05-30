The Economic Freedom Fighters has hit out at the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen over his comments

The party said Steenhuisen's comments were akin to putting out an international hit on Julius Malema

South Africans were amused by the party's comments, finding it hilarious that it considered the comments a hit

The EFF is unhappy with John Steenhuisen’s comments about Julius Malema. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – The Economic Freedom Fighters is not happy with John Steenhuisen over comments he made about Julius Malema in the White House.

During a meeting between the South African delegation and Donald Trump’s administration on 21 May 2025, the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader stated that Malema’s party should be kept out of power.

His comments came after Trump showed clips of Malema singing the “Kill the Boer” chant, saying that it was proof of white genocide and calling for his arrest.

Steenhuisen then replied that Malema wasn’t a member of the ruling government, and so his utterances didn’t speak for the government. He also added that the DA joined the African national Congress to form the Government of National Unity (GNU) to ensure that the EFF never got any power.

EFF unhappy with Steenhuisen’s comments

The Red Berets expressed unhappiness with the DA leader’s assertions, and also with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF’s Thapelo Mogale slammed Ramaphosa for not calling out Steenhuisen for his comments during the White House meeting, saying it sounded like the DA leader was calling for an international hit on the Commander-in-Chief of the EFF.

“His words are tantamount to calling on an international inkabi to eliminate political competition,” Mogale said.

John Steenhuisen doubled down on comments that Julius Malema needed to be kept out of power. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen doubles down on his comments

Despite the EFF’s outrage, Steenhuisen doubled down on his comments in Parliament on 29 May 2025.

He maintained that the party shouldn’t have any power and even took a shot at its declining voter base. The party only got 9% in the last election.

“I stand absolutely 100% by everything I said in the White House. That door must remain shut, and it must remain shut permanently. We don’t need to call on foreign governments to get rid of the EFF, they are doing that all on their own,” he said.

South Africans amused by EFF’s comments

Social media users found the party’s statement most hilarious, especially likening Steenhuisen’s comments to putting a hit on Malema.

Americo Pinheiro said:

“International hit on Malema. 😂 Delusions of grandeur.”

Moreshka Lebona added:

“International hit on Malema. Oh, come on, that's definitely wild. The EFF is no longer a threat since the formation of the MKP, so Mr Steenhuisen was also exaggerating. He had nothing constructive to say.”

Mike Gerretsen stated:

“Don’t put ideas into people’s heads, Malema.”

Mauro Maddonni said:

“Oh, good Lord. He thinks so much of himself. International hit?🤣 No need for international, he’s doing this exceptionally well on his own…locally.”

Thibos argued:

“Malema can say whatever he wants, but when others do the same, it’s a hit. They can go to hell.”

Rashid Meyers added:

“The EFF fools are the biggest cry babies. They are quick to say things to others, but as soon as something is said about them, they run and cry to the National Assembly. Cowards and hypocrites, they are. Plus, Malema is busy taking himself out. Why waste oxygen and energy on him?

EFF says meeting used to attack Malema

The party wasn't just unhappy with Steenhuisen's comments in the meeting, but the entire meeting as well.

The EFF claimed that the engagement between Ramaphosa and Trump was used to attack Malema.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were amused by the party's statements.

Source: Briefly News