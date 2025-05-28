British media personality Piers Morgan has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Kill the Boer struggle song

Ramaphosa stated that the courts found the song was a liberation chant, and thus no one would be arrested for singing it

South Africans were divided by Morgan's comments, with some agreeing with him, while others wanted him to mind his own business

Piers Morgan criticised Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to take action over the singing of the Kill the Boer song. Image: Wikue de Wet/ Karwai Tang

Piers Morgan is not happy with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The United Kingdom talk show host, who is no stranger to speaking his mind, took issue with Ramaphosa’s stance on the Kill the Boer song.

The president recently defended the singing of the song, saying it should not be taken literally. The song has been back in the spotlight of late after Donald Trump showed videos of Julius Malema singing the song as proof of white genocide taking place in South Africa.

Morgan criticises Ramaphosa’s comments

The controversial media personality was unhappy with the president for defending the chant recently.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) in Cape Town on 27 May 2025, Ramaphosa said no one would be arrested for singing the song.

"We are a very proud sovereign country that has its own laws, processes, and we take into account what the Constitutional Court also decided when it said that slogan – 'Kill the boer, kill the farmer' – is a liberation chant and slogan," Ramaphosa said.

Morgan was not pleased with the president’s remarks, taking to X to say that it literally was a threat.

What you need to know about the song

Morgan’s comment divides social media

The Brit’s post caused a stir on social media, as some thanked him for speaking out, while others argued that Ramaphosa did nothing wrong.

Errol Stanley stated:

“We don’t care what Piers Morgan thinks. It’s part of our heritage and what we went through in this country when their countries were defending and funding the apartheid system. And South Africa is not a colony anymore but a republic with its own sovereignty.”

Deon Rautenbach said:

“Thank you, Piers Morgan, for speaking the absolute truth about the Afrikaner people in South Africa.”

Jongikhaya Ngcebetsha explained:

“Ramaphosa didn’t defend it. All he said was the song is protected by the Constitution, and he can’t arrest Juju.”

Nina Moodie said:

“Speak up, Piers Morgan. Speak, let the whole world hear. It is defamatory to those at whom the chant is aimed. It is meant to intimidate. If the roles were reversed, how would it look and go down then?”

Dumisani Scofield Nwayila stated:

Piers is not well read, so we are not surprised by this. All his guests always educate him.”

Malema says Trump is afraid of him

In a related article, Malema stated that Trump was afraid of him, and not the other way around.

The Economic Freedom Fighters president made the comments after Trump played clips of Malema.

Malema made the comments on 25 May, then ended by singing Kill the Boer, angering many South Africans.

