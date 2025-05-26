Khumbudzo Ntshavheni admitted to laughing during Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with Donald Trump on 21 May

The Minister in the Presidency said that she found Trump's utterances about Malema to be quite hilarious

The Economic Freedom Fighters were not pleased with the meeting, saying it was used to attack Malema

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, admitted to laughing when Donald Trump called Julius Malema an official. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The courtesies extended to the South African delegation by the United States government were unmatched.

That’s according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who said that there was cordiality between Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump, saying that there was no impatience, and that there was the opportunity to speak.

Ntshaveni made the comments during an interview with eNCA on 26 May 2025, during which she provided an update about the talks between the two presidents on 21 May in the White House.

The two leaders met to discuss the recent tensions between the two countries, brought on by Trump's claims that terrible things were happening in South Africa.

Ntshavheni admits to smirking during the meeting

When asked about the moment Donald Trump asked for the lights to be dimmed and videos of Julius Malema to be played, the minister confessed that she got dragged over smirking and smiling during the moment.

Ntshavheni admitted that she started smiling when Trump said that Malema was an official and asked why an official was allowed to say these things, and called for his arrest.

“I was laughing because I thought, can people lie so much to the president of a country to claim that Julius Malema is in government. He has never been in government,” she said.

Ntshavheni added that she can understand them saying former President Jacob Zuma was in government, because maybe they missed the transition.

Ntshaveni wasn’t the only one caught smiling, as Ramaphosa was also caught on camera fighting back laughter when clips of Malema were played. Trump played the clips to prove his point of genocide was taking place in the country.

Donald Trump played clips of Julius Malema singing Kill the Boer as proof of the genocide happening in South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

