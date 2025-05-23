Kelly Khumalo’s name was mentioned once more in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in Pretoria

The lead investigator said that the singer was never charged because of the National Prosecuting Authority

Khumalo was linked with the case in a few ways, but was never formally charged as a suspect

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kelly Khumalo's name has been mentioned once more in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Kelly Khumalo’s name has once again been mentioned in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The former Bafana Bafana star was shot dead on 26 October 2014, while in his girlfriend Khumalo’s house. The pair were dating at the time and had a daughter together.

While Khumalo’s name has been linked with the case before, the singer has never been formally charged.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lead investigator explained why Khumalo wasn’t charged

During proceedings on 22 May 2025 in the Pretoria High Court, lead investigator Bongani Gininda stated that the singer was supposed to be charged along with the five men accused of the crime.

Gininda stated that Khumalo was meant to be charged alongside the other accused in November 2020, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) didn’t authorise a warrant of arrest.

The decision not to has caused some debate around the country, with many arguing that she needs to provide answers as to what happened in the house on the day Meyiwa was shot dead.

Khumalo named as alleged mastermind

Gininda added that prosecutors instructed him to conduct further investigations to strengthen links between Khumalo and the accused. The State believes that the singer was the mastermind behind what it says was a contract killing.

Phone records link her to two of the accused, while they also mentioned her by name in their confessions. The men have since said they were tortured into providing the confessions.

According to Gininda, the decision not to charge her then came from the NPA.

Kelly Khumalo was supposed to be the sixth person appearing in court for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Khumalo’s involvement in the trial

Judge mentions Nelson Mandela’s name in court

It isn’t just Khumalo’s name that has been brought up in the ongoing trial; Nelson Mandela’s name has been mentioned as well.

Briefly News reported that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng confused many with his mention of Madiba’s name during ongoing proceedings.

The judge stated that the defence lawyer would still be preparing his argument by the time Madiba resurrected.

Source: Briefly News