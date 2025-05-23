Lead Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Says NPA Made Decision Not to Charge Kelly Khumalo
- Kelly Khumalo’s name was mentioned once more in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in Pretoria
- The lead investigator said that the singer was never charged because of the National Prosecuting Authority
- Khumalo was linked with the case in a few ways, but was never formally charged as a suspect
GAUTENG - Kelly Khumalo’s name has once again been mentioned in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
The former Bafana Bafana star was shot dead on 26 October 2014, while in his girlfriend Khumalo’s house. The pair were dating at the time and had a daughter together.
While Khumalo’s name has been linked with the case before, the singer has never been formally charged.
Lead investigator explained why Khumalo wasn’t charged
During proceedings on 22 May 2025 in the Pretoria High Court, lead investigator Bongani Gininda stated that the singer was supposed to be charged along with the five men accused of the crime.
Gininda stated that Khumalo was meant to be charged alongside the other accused in November 2020, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) didn’t authorise a warrant of arrest.
The decision not to has caused some debate around the country, with many arguing that she needs to provide answers as to what happened in the house on the day Meyiwa was shot dead.
Khumalo named as alleged mastermind
Gininda added that prosecutors instructed him to conduct further investigations to strengthen links between Khumalo and the accused. The State believes that the singer was the mastermind behind what it says was a contract killing.
Phone records link her to two of the accused, while they also mentioned her by name in their confessions. The men have since said they were tortured into providing the confessions.
According to Gininda, the decision not to charge her then came from the NPA.
What you need to know about Khumalo’s involvement in the trial
- Bongani Ntanzi's confession was read out in court in March 2024 and detailed Khumalo’s involvement in the matter.
- In May 2024, one of the accused, Fiokuhle Ntuli, agreed that his number was the one that called Khumalo twice.
- Khumalo was in hot water after reports emerged that she wiped her phone’s memory shortly after the murder happened.
- Khumalo was again linked with the murder trial, and South Africans called for her to be arrested.
- In November 2024, Brigadier Gininda identified Khumalo as a suspect in the footballer's murder.
Judge mentions Nelson Mandela’s name in court
It isn’t just Khumalo’s name that has been brought up in the ongoing trial; Nelson Mandela’s name has been mentioned as well.
Briefly News reported that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng confused many with his mention of Madiba’s name during ongoing proceedings.
The judge stated that the defence lawyer would still be preparing his argument by the time Madiba resurrected.
