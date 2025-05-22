AfriForum to Take Expropriation Act to Court, Lobby Group Challenges Constitutionality of the Bill
- AfriForum has approached the Pretoria High Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Expropriation Act
- The lobby group claims that the Act was a threat to citizens’ constitutional right to private property
- President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza are just two of the respondents listed
GAUTENG – AfriForum plans to challenge the constitutionality of the Expropriation Act in court.
The lobby group believes that the Expropriation Act contains serious flaws, saying that it is a threat to citizens’ constitutional right to private property.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill in December 2024, but the decision caused controversy and outrage among some civil society groups and members of the public.
AfriForum to take the matter to court
The lobby group, which has been very vocal about many of the decisions made by the government, has now taken the matter to court.
AfriForum is challenging the constitutionality of the bill, taking the matter to the Pretoria High Court. The president, Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson, Refilwe Maria Mtshweni-Tsipane, are listed as respondents.
While AfriForum’s first preference is for the entire Expropriation Act to be declared unconstitutional, the group has also made arguments for certain sections of the law to be declared unlawful.
Expropriation Act becomes a talking point in the United States of America
The Act didn’t just cause a scene in South Africa; it also became part of the basis for Donald Trump’s claims that people were being treated unfairly in South Africa.
Trump claimed that the lands of white farmers were being seized by the government, and they were being killed. Trump’s claims stemmed from conversations AfriForum had about the state of the country and some of the government’s laws, which they claimed were prejudiced against Afrikaners. AfriForum even went to the USA to speak to Trump's administration to ask for some intervention.
Julius Malema asks when AfriForum is going to the USA
Briefly News also reported that Julius Malema questioned why the AfriForum leaders have not left the country.
The Economic Freedom Fighters leader said they needed to lead by example and join the 49 Afrikaners who left.
South Africans weighed in on Malema's comments, with many sharing funny responses to the EFF leader's jibe.
