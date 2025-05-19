Julius Malema questioned why the AfriForum leaders have not left the country to go to the United States of America

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader believes that the leaders of the group need to lead by example

South Africans weighed in on Malema's comments, with many sharing funny responses to the EFF leader's jibe

Julius Malema Questions Why AfriForum Leaders Haven't Moved to the USA

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has once again left social media divided with his comments.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader, who is no stranger to controversy, has stirred the pot once more with his comment about the members of AfriForum.

The Red Berets Commander-in-Chief (CiC) questioned when members of the lobby group would be leaving the country to go to the United States of America.

Malema questions why AfriForum members are still in SA

Speaking at the Value-Added Tax victory march in Pretoria on Monday, 19 May, Malema questioned why AfriForum members didn’t join the 49 Afrikaners who had already left the country.

IOL posted a video of Malema addressing supporters at the VAT victory march, which took place in Pretoria. Malema doubted that the Afrikaners who left the country were actual Afrikaners who wanted to relocate as refugees. He called them very good actors and said they were sent back to South Africa immediately after landing.

Let's expropriate their land: Malema

Malema then said that if the Afrikaners who left the country were farmers, their addresses must be obtained so their farms must be expropriated. On 18 May, Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the United States of America.

Speaking at the home of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, he said the visit was ill-timed and came at a time when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was set to table the third budget.

South Africans amused by with Malema

Netizens commenting on X were not amused by Malema's statements.

Moerius said:

"Making populist statements as always."

CarmDown said:

"Please go and take the banks' property."

Bokunite said:

"He will soon be classified as a terrorist."

BokFanNo1 said:

"Julius has become irrelevant. And land they did have is owned by the bank. None of them were farmers. So what is this one talking about?"

Gummibear said:

"The banks will auction the property soon, so he can go bid on them like everyone else. Nothing in life is free."

Patriot South Africa said:

"EFF, you need a new leader. This sick boy is making a mockery of the few who understand politics and what is needed to unite South Africa.

