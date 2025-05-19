The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, jokingly called for the land of the 49 Afrikaners to be expropriated for good use

The Afrikaners accepted President Donald Trump's offer to resettle in the United States of America, and Malema took a swipe at them

He said the 49 Afrikaners are actors and returned to South Africa immediately after the press conference the US government held after they returned

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Julius Malema took a swipe at the Afrikaners in the US. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema said in Pretoria on 19 May 2025 that if the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa to live in the United States were farmers, their farms must be expropriated for a better purpose.

Julius Malema roasts 49 Afrikaners

IOL posted a video of Malema addressing supporters at the VAT victory march, which took place in Pretoria. Malema doubted that the Afrikaners who left the country were actual Afrikaners who wanted to relocate as refugees. He called them very good actors and said they were sent back to South Africa immediately after landing.

He also took a swipe at AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and Head of the Prosecution Unit, Gerrie Nel, and said they must lead by example and relocate to the United States. He said they cannot leave the country because they live a good life in South Africa.

Julius Malema spoke about the Afrikaners who left South Africa. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Let's expropriate their land: Malema

Malema then said that if the Afrikaners who left the country were farmers, their addresses must be obtained so their farms must be expropriated. On 18 May, Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the United States of America.

Speaking at the home of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, he said the visit was ill-timed and came at a time when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was set to table the third budget.

View the X video here:

South Africans not happy with Malema

Netizens commenting on X were not amused by Malema's statements.

Moerius said:

"Making populist statements as always."

CarmDown said:

"Please go and take the banks' property."

Bokunite said:

"He will soon be classified as a terrorist."

BokFanNo1 said:

"Julius has become irrelevant. And land they did have is owned by the bank. None of them were farmers. So what is this one talking about?"

Gummibear said:

"The banks will auction the property soon, so he can go bid on them like everyone else. Nothing in life is free."

Patriot South Africa said:

"EFF, you need a new leader. This sick boy is making a mockery of the few who understand politics and what is needed to unite South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa's delegation to the US includes ministers

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa's delegates to the United States include ministers in his cabinet. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau have accompanied him.

Ramaphosa embarked on a working trip to the US to discuss diplomatic relations with Trump. He is also expected to address the claims of white genocide that Trump made about South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News