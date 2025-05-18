The former neighbour of one of the Afrikaners who relocated to the United States accused him of moving to the US under false pretences

Jannet-Louise van Dersteen told News24 that her neighbour, Errol Langton, was not a victim of a farm attack

She said he had an IT business and slammed him for taking advantage of Trump's offer to Afrikaners

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

An Afrikaner in the US's neighbour was shocked he relocated. Image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The neighbour of one of the Afrikaners who relocated to the United States of America after accepting Donald Trump's offer slammed him and accused him of being opportunistic.

Neighbour of Afrikaner in the US speaks out

According to News24, Jannet-Louise Van Dersteen, the former neighbour of Errol Langton, who moved to the United States under President Donald Trump's refugee program, said Langton was in the US under false pretences. She said he was not a victim of a farm attack but was opportunistic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Van Dersteen said that when she discovered that he was in the United States, she thought he had moved so he could save the house he owned because his business was struggling. Langton reportedly had an IT business that he ran from his beach home in Hibberdene. Van Dersteen said her mother-in-law refugee from Zimbabwe. Their family was told to take their important documents and leave with what little they could.

Afrikaners are in the United States to escape from alleged genocide. Image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Afrikaners and the United States

The United States government welcomed 49 Afrikaners in Dulles, Virginia, after they accepted Trump's offer to be refugees. Trump signed an Executive Order in February granting Afrikaners and other minor groups refugee status. He claimed falsely that the South African government was seizing Afrikaners' farms and committing genocide. He did not provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

Trump also repeatedly said he would not attend the G20 Summit, which South Africa is hosting in November, until Ramaphosa stop farm seizures, white genocide, scrap the Expropriation Act, and drop South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with Trump on 21 May 2025 with a delegation of ministers to join him on his working visit.

What you need to know about the Afrikaners in the US

The Episcopal Church in the United States refused to help the Afrikaners resettle after the United States Federal Government gave them a mandate to resettle them

The White House's press secretary, Anna Kelly, released a statement in which she slammed the church for its refusal to assist the Afrikaners

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel weighed in on the Afrikaners' relocation and said that Afrikaner culture cannot survive anywhere outside of South Africa

The Minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, applauded the Afrikaners who refused to accept the false white genocide narrative

The Minister of Agriculture and the president of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, said that the Afrikaners who left South Africa made a mistake

Afrikaner accused of being anti-Semitic

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Charl Kleinhaus, one of the Afrikaners who relocated to the United States, has a history of being anti-Semitic. He had previously posted inflammatory remarks about jews.

Kleinhaus defended himself and admitted that he tweeted the tweets attributed to him. He said that he had tweeted them under the influence of medicine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News