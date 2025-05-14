Khumbudzo Ntshavheni doesn’t believe that the Afrikaners who left the country are a threat to it

The Minister in the Presidency weighed in on the departure of 49 citizens to the United States of America

Ntshavheni want police to continue treason investigations into those making false claims about the country

WESTERN CAPE – The 49 Afrikaners who left the country for the United States of America are not a threat to the sovereignty and unity of South Africa.

That’s according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who reflected on the departure of the group.

The 49 Afrikaners, who reportedly are from farming families, arrived in the USA on 13 May 2025 after Donald Trump’s executive order allowed for them to be considered as refugees and leave South Africa.

Trump allowed Afrikaners to apply for refugee status if they felt threatened or unsafe in South Africa. The US President maintains that terrible things are happening in South Africa, which is why he wanted to help the minority in the country.

Ntshavheni doesn’t believe departure will cause problems

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, 13 May, Ntshavheni addressed the issue.

While she commended Afrikaners who rejected the claims of persecution, she also stated that she didn’t believe the departure of the others would cause any problems.

“I’m sure members will be tempted to say the 49 people who moved from being citizens to become refugees are a threat to national sovereignty. It’s not a threat to national sovereignty; it’s not a threat to national unity,” she stated.

Ntshavheni wants treason investigations to continue

While reflecting on the departure of the group, the minister called for treason investigations to continue.

She stated that those who were spreading false information about the state of the country could not go unpunished.

Ntshavheni added that the country achieved democracy, but it came at a huge sacrifice, and thus, the government’s transformation agenda could not be compromised now.

