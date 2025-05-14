Fikile Mbalula revealed details about talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and representatives of the Afrikaner community

Mbalula confirmed that discussions, which took place on 6 May 2025, centred on the country’s history and promoting dialogue

The ANC Secretary-General stated that the Afrikaner representatives had reservations about some of the laws, like the Expropriation Act

Fikile Mbalula Shares Details From ANC-Afrikaner Talks, Discussions Focused on Laws and Patriotism

GAUTENG – Talks between the African National Congress and representatives of the Afrikaner community were centred on the country’s history and promoting dialogue.

That’s according to Fikile Mbalula, who revealed the details of the meeting between the two groups on 6 May 2025 in Johannesburg.

The ANC were represented by Nomvula Mokonyane, Lindiwe Sisulu and Bathabile Dlamini, while on the other side, AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel, Solidariteit's Dirk Hermann and Theuns Eloff and Theo de Jager from the Southern African Agricultural Initiative were present.

The meeting was chaired by the leader of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Mzwanele Nyhontso.

Meeting described as national dialogue that discussed difficult issues

In response to queries from Times LIVE Premium, the ANC Secretary-General said the meeting reflected on patriotism, national debate and national consensus.

“These matters cut across race, and it’s important that we look at situations in our country and how people can contribute in terms of their skills to build an economy that works, and that is what is important to us.”

He also added that meetings would continue between the two groups.

Afrikaners have reservations about certain laws

The ANC SG also noted that during discussions, the Afrikaner representatives noted their reservations about some of the laws, like the Expropriation Act.

These concerns led to AfriForum and Solidariteit approaching Donald Trump’s administration for assistance and intervention.

Mbalula stated as part of the discussions, they explained how these actions can be seen as a bad thing.

“We are committed fully to talking to everyone in the country and to showcase how some of their activities harm South African sovereignty, and at the same time bring into question their commitment to national consensus and patriotism,” he said.

Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with Donald Trump

While the ANC are meeting with Afrikaners in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa is planning to meet with Donald Trump.

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa wanted to discuss the US President’s decision to grant Afrikaners refugee status in his country.

Ramaphosa also maintained that the group who relocated to the USA were not being persecuted as they had originally claimed.

