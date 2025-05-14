White House Criticises Episcopal Church of USA for Not Helping 49 Afrikaners Resettle
- The White House's Press Secretary Anna Kelly slammed the Episcopal Church of the United States for refusing to help resettle the 49 Afrikaners who relocated to the country
- The church's bishop, Sean Rowe, wrote a letter to the congregants and said that the church would not help them when other refugees were more deserving of their help
- Kelly alleged that the South African government terrorised and brutalised Afrikaners, though she gave no examples to support the allegations
WASHINGTON, DC, USA — The White House's Press Secretary Anna Kelly slammed the Episcopal Church in the United States for refusing to assist the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa to live in the US as refugees.
White House unhappy with Episcopal Church
Kelly released a statement which journalist Sherwin Bryce-Pease shared on his @sherwiebp X account. She said the church's decision to terminate its partnership with the United States government because of a refusal to help the Afrikaners resettle raised serious questions about its commitment to humanitarian aid.
Kelly said that religious groups should support the alleged plight of Afrikaners. She claimed that Afrikaners have been brutalised, terrorised and persecuted by the South African government.
Kelly did not provide evidence to substantiate her claims. She echoed the same false allegations as President Donald Trump when she said Afrikaners have faced unspeakable horrors. Kelly added that refugee resettlement should be about need, not politics.
Read the X tweet here:
What you need to know about the Afrikaner resettlement
- Donald Trump accused the media of not providing adequate coverage to the alleged white genocide in South Africa
- AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, said Afrikaners' culture cannot survive in the United States or anywhere outside of South Africa, and reiterated that Afrikaners are willing to remain in South Africa
- Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to celebrate the departure of the 49 Afrikaners to the United States
- The United States government officially launched its Refugee Admissions Program and extended it to minority groups other than Afrikaners
- Kriel also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for calling the Afrikaners who left South Africa cowards, accusing him of alienating Afrikaners and refusing to condemn calls for Afrikaners to be killed through the singing of the Kill the Boer chant
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni applauds Afrikaners who reject persecution claims
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, applauded the Afrikaners who do not believe that there is a persecution of Afrikaners in South Africa. She also said the 49 Afrikaners who left the country are not a threat to its sovereignty.
Ntshavheni responded to questions in the National Council of Provinces on 13 May, and called for an investigation into those who are spreading false information about the country. She said the government's transformation agenda could not be compromised.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za