The White House's Press Secretary Anna Kelly slammed the Episcopal Church of the United States for refusing to help resettle the 49 Afrikaners who relocated to the country

The church's bishop, Sean Rowe, wrote a letter to the congregants and said that the church would not help them when other refugees were more deserving of their help

Kelly alleged that the South African government terrorised and brutalised Afrikaners, though she gave no examples to support the allegations

The White House slammed the Episcopal Church in the US for not wanting to resettle the Afrikaners. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC, USA — The White House's Press Secretary Anna Kelly slammed the Episcopal Church in the United States for refusing to assist the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa to live in the US as refugees.

White House unhappy with Episcopal Church

Kelly released a statement which journalist Sherwin Bryce-Pease shared on his @sherwiebp X account. She said the church's decision to terminate its partnership with the United States government because of a refusal to help the Afrikaners resettle raised serious questions about its commitment to humanitarian aid.

Kelly said that religious groups should support the alleged plight of Afrikaners. She claimed that Afrikaners have been brutalised, terrorised and persecuted by the South African government.

Afrikaners accepted Trump's offer to be refugees in the US. Image: Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images

Kelly did not provide evidence to substantiate her claims. She echoed the same false allegations as President Donald Trump when she said Afrikaners have faced unspeakable horrors. Kelly added that refugee resettlement should be about need, not politics.

What you need to know about the Afrikaner resettlement

