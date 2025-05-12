The United States government officially announced the application for the refugee admissions program

The application was consistent with President Donald Trump's Executive Order, which he signed in February, granting Afrikaners refugee status

The application is also open to members of a racial minority who can articulate past persecution or fear that they may be persecuted in the future

JOHANNESBURG — The United States Embassy in South Africa officially launched its refugee admissions program for South Africans on 12 May 2025.

What does the admissions program entail?

In a statement, the Embassy announced that the application program is consistent with the Executive Order President Donald Trump signed in February, granting Afrikaners and minority groups refugee status on allegations of persecution and white genocide. The Department of State is coordinating with Homeland Security in the process.

The embassy said individuals must meet certain criteria to qualify for United States resettlement. They must be South African, Afrikaner or a member of a racial minority in the country and must be able to articulate an experience of persecution or fear of future persecution.

The embassy warned applicants not to use translators or outside preparers to complete the Statement of Interest form. Those who are elected for a screening interview will be assisted by the US government.

The first group of 49 Afrikaners left from the OR Tambo International Airport on 11 May. They are expected to land in Texas, in the United States, where US government officials will welcome them. The Afrikaners accuse the South African government of instituting persecution and white genocide against them. This is despite no evidence proving the prevalence of white genocide.

South Africans discuss the application

Netizens commenting on Katia Beeden's @katiabeeden X account shared their views.

Anton Veldsman said:

"Just completed mine."

Jon Athan said:

"This is political, and I hope those going won't regret their decision."

Gawdly Mzansi 999 said:

"Refugees that don't flee. Other refugees flee their countries while dodging bullets and threats of arrest. You guys get VIP treatment and an aircraft chartered for you."

Mito asked:

"Does this mean it includes non-white minorities, like coloureds, asians and Indians? The wording is very interesting."

VierKleurMeneer said:

"As happy as we all are, keep your decision to yourself. Don't let anyone know your next move."

ThreeCatsInATrenchCoat said:

"We will be safe and free from the government that's calling for our deaths."

