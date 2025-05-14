Singer Steve Hofmeyr sparked debate online after reacting to a U.S. government video showing 49 Afrikaners arriving at Dulles Airport near Washington, D.C., as refugees

The group was granted refugee status by the U.S., citing racial discrimination and safety concerns in South Africa

The video went viral and stirred public opinion, prompting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak out

Singer Steve Hofmeyr is trending against the backdrop of his recent X post, which has since divided netizens.

U.S. officials welcomed 49 Afrikaners from South Africa at Dulles Airport near Washington, D.C. Images: steve_hofmeyr / U.S. Department of State

Source: Twitter

The outspoken entertainer, vocal about his advocacy of the Afrikaner South African community, revealed that he was saddened by the reality after 49 Afrikaners left South Africa for the United States as refugees.

Steve Hofmeyr on Afrikaners fleeing SA: “This video brings me to Tears”

The 49 Afrikaners, for whom President Donald Trump granted refugee status, landed in the US on May 12.

Several senior officials welcomed them, including Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau.

The clip has received thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Singer Steve Hofmeyr is one of the celebrities who have since reacted to the now-viral clip, which is making international headlines.

Taking to X, he reshared the clip shared by the US government and captioned it:

"This video brings me tears. But it is now our reality."

Thousands quickly shared their two cents thanks to his huge social media following.

Some were convinced that the 49 Afrikaners made the right call and decision, while others made it clear that it was not.

@NancyiaC commented:

"I thought this was going to be wealthy/skilled people? No wealthy/skilled South Africans wanted to leave the genocide?

Only 50 white potential farm workers wanted to escape genocide in South Africa?"

Another X user @Jikingqina said:

"South Africa is coming back to its rightful owners."

According to the BBC, the United States claims that the Afrikaners were allowed to move to the US because they are victims of racial discrimination.

The publication further notes that they face a “shadow of violence and terror” in South Africa.

Despite the claims, many feel it is a big lie despite acknowledging farm murders in recent years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa slams 49 Afrikaners

Tensions have since worsened after the South African government signed a law allowing land expropriation without compensation under specific conditions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since downplayed claims by President Donald Trump and his ally, South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, that Afrikaners face “genocide.”

Daily Maverick reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said:

“As South Africans, we are resilient. We don’t run away from our problems. When you run away, you are a coward, and that’s a real cowardly act.”

AfriForum responds to Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Lobby group Afriforum took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa after his recent comments on the 49 Afrikaners.

President Ramaphosa criticised the Afrikaners during the annual Nampo Harvest Festival in the Free State.

However, AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel has since clapped back at the president with some damning allegations.

