One of the Afrikaners who accepted an offer to relocate to the United States of America as a refugee reportedly has a history of anti-Semitism

Charl Kleinhaus, who went viral after the British Broadcasting Corporation interviewed him after he landed in the US, has tweeted against Jews and Palestinians in the past

Kleinhause responded to the tweets, saying that he tweeted while under severe medication

Charl Kleinhaus reportedly tweeted anti-Semitic content. Image: Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

UNITED STATES — Charl Kleinhaus, one of the Afrikaners who left South Africa to live in the United States after accepting US President Donald Trump's offer to be refugees, reportedly has an anti-Semitic past.

Charl Kleinhaus's past in the spotlight

According to the United Kingdom publication The Guardian, Kleinhaus has a history of posting anti-semitic tweets and discriminatory remarks on social media. In 2023, he posted that Jews were untrustworthy and dangerous, and in another tweet, he shared a video which threatened to shoot illegal immigrants in Poland.

Kleinhaus recently went viral after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interviewed him days after he arrived in the United States. He said he left behind a farm, his vehicles, his mother and a five-bedroom house because he was attacked several times.

He has also tweeted false claims in the past about white genocide and farm seizures. This is despite the lack of evidence to support the claims of white genocide and farm seizures.

What Kleinhaus said about the claims

Kleinhaus admitted that he tweeted anti-Semitic content on X. He said, however, that he tweeted under heavy medication. An official of the United States' Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the applicants are thoroughly vetted and investigated, and does not comment on individual application statuses.

John Steenhuisen weighs in on Afrikaners in the US

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Democratic Alliance president John Steenhuisen said the Afrikaners who left South Africa to live in the United States made a mistake. He refuted claims of white genocide.

Steenhuisen spoke on the sidelines of the Nampo Harvest Day on 16 May, and said South Africa is on the cusp of great things. He remarked that the country would take off in a major way and be the envy of the world.

