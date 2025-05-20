Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane's home in East London was burgled on Sunday, 18 May 2025

Police confirmed that over R40,000 in electronics was stolen from the premier's home during the burglary

South Africans had little sympathy for Mabuyane, saying that it was a daily experience for citizens

EASTERN CAPE – It’s often been said that crime in South Africa affects everyone, and the Eastern Cape premier has experienced that first-hand.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane became a victim of crime when his home was burgled on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

The premier’s home is located in the suburb of Bunkers Hill, East London, and is secured with high walls, electric fencing and CCTV cameras. There are also police guards at the property.

R40,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Mabuyane’s home

While the premier confirmed the break-in, he declined to provide more details, but police did so.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that electronic devices worth more than R40,000 and cellphones were taken from the home.

Mawisa also noted that the break-in happened between 1 am and 7 am on Sunday, and officers were alerted to it when one of the officers on guard duty noticed one of the house windowpanes had been removed.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that electronic items, including a soundbar and a subwoofer speaker, with an estimated value of more than R42,000, were missing,” Mawisa confirmed.

Premier wasn’t home at the time

Police also confirmed that the premier wasn’t home at the time, but police informed his domestic worker, who notified Mabuyane’s wife.

When the premier heard about the burglary, he rushed back from his home village of Ngcobo. The burglary also came two months after the Community Safety Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Xolile Nqatha, stated that there was an increase in home robberies, especially in affluent suburbs.

South Africans show little sympathy

Social media users weighed in on the crime, with many showing little sympathy for the premier.

Peace Kagiso Banda said:

“Don't worry, Premier. We experience that every day. 😂 It's just that our dilemma is not publicised.”

Vanessa Spies added:

“Good. Let him experience this for himself.”

Zola Angelo Qinga stated:

“When we said crime, they ignored us. It serves him right.”

Tender Hearted said:

“Welcome to the club, Mr Premier. Because we ordinary citizens, we experience this daily 🙄.”

Dilika Waka Siweya added:

“There is no news here because citizens experience this daily.”

Ntiyiso Austin stated:

“They must feel what ordinary citizens are going through every day.”

Pitsi Maboya said:

“This is our daily experience. Nothing special about that.”

