The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, reportedly opened a case against the Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

Mabuyane opened a case against Dalindyebo after he went viral for accusing Mabuyane of benefitting from the extortion rings in the Eastern Cape

South Africans slammed the premier for opening a case against a traditional leader and accused him of disrespecting traditional royalty

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is taking Dalindyebo to the law for his utterances. Images: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Stringer/ AFP via Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE—The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, is taking action against the Abathembu king, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, for his recent utterances after accusing him of benefitting from extortion in the province.

Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in hot water

According to @Newzroom405, Mabuyane opened a case against King Dalindyebo after the King reportedly accused Mabuyane of benefitting from extortion rings in the Eastern Cape province. This came a week after the SAPS took down extortion suspects in Mthatha.

The Eastern Cape provincial government and the police have been fighting extortion. Briefly News recently reported that the province's police received hundreds of prank calls from people abusing the hotline. View the tweet here:

What you need to know about extortion

The extortion rings in the country came into the spotlight after an alleged extortionist, Dalinzolo Mareke, was gunned down in Mthatha

The province's MEC for Community Safety applauded the cops for taking Mareke and his accomplices down

MK Party Member of Parliament David Skosana blamed the economic exclusion of coloured and black people in the Western Cape for the rise in extortion incidents in the province

Netizens slam premier Mabuyane

Netizens were displeased with Mabuyane's move and accused him of not respecting traditional authority.

My name is Rothschild said:

"We don't do this to our kings. Traditional leaders are given leeway to speak their minds."

Pottie Pot said:

"He's angry because the king said he is a criminal. I can't believe the NPA is refusing to investigate this thief. We need Afriforum to investigate this premier."

Jabulanii Nodada said:

"The ANC are masterminds of extortion and are funded by kingpins."

Associate said:

"Useless premier. If you can't handle the heat, exit the kitchen."

Patriotic Movement said:

"Leave our king alone."

South Africans roast deceased extortionist

