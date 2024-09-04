The MK Party blames the exclusion of historically disadvantaged individuals like black and coloured people for extortion rings plaguing communities

The Party commented on the revelation that more than 60% of the extortion incidents in the country are from Cape Town

The Party believed that this was because black and coloured people in the Western Cape had been economically excluded

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

David Skosana said the exclusion of blacks and coloured caused the rise in extortion in Cape Town. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The MK PArty believes that the majority of extortion incidents in the country happen in Cape Town because black and coloured people have been excluded from participating economically in the country.

MKP blames economic exclusion

According to SABC News, the MK Party made the observation during a Parliamentary debate with the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, who recently released the crime statistics. The statistics revealed that in the midst of a growing extortion problem, over 50% of the incidents happen in Cape Town.

MK Party MP David Skosana noted that the exertions mostly happen in a Democratic Alliance-governed metropolitan area. He commented on the stark socioeconomic disparities between Cape Town and areas like the Cape Flats.

"The stark reality that business is predominantly owned by operated by white individuals, while employment opportunities are often afforded to foreign nationals, leaving local residents to face limited job prospects in the sector like hospitality," he said.

South Africans slam the MKP

Netizens on Facebook were not happy with the MK Party MP's statements.

Sinovuyo Hobho said:

"There's no justification for this nonsense. USA is the wealthiest country in the world with plenty of job opportunities but still the country is battling with extortion."

Julius Kgwele said:

"Lame excuse from the MK Party. Why are they justifying criminality?"

Q.P Lino Art said:

"The MK Party are singing Floyd Sihvambu's EFF tunes now."

Willy Jnr willboy said:

"It didn't take time to witness the results of looting."

Azania Nozwelethu Mzalwana said:

"Extortion must be dealt with as in yesterday."

MK Party unveils National High Command

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party unveiled the National High Command after Floyd Shivambu joined the party.

The National High Command is the party's highest decision-making body and comprises of eight senior members.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News