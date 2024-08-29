The Democratic Alliance has slammed the swearing-in of former state-owned enterprise executives as MK Party MPs

These include former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and Transnet's former boss Siyabonga Gama, who recently joined the MK Party

The DA said their appointment insults democracy, and South Africans agreed with the Democratic Alliance

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Molefe, Montana and Gama are MKP MPs. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/ Gallo Images via Getty Images, Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance has given the swearing-in of MK Party MPs, former state-owned enterprise executives and a musician a thumbs-down.

DA unhappy with MK Party MPs

IOL reported that Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe, Prasa's former boss Lucky Montana, Transnet's former head Siyabonga Gama, musician Penny Penny and Mzwanele Manyi were sworn in in Cape Town on 28 August.

DA's Chief whip George Michalakis said Gama, Montana, Molefe, and Manyi's swearing-in, despite their alleged involvement in state capture, insults South Africans, who have suffered from the corruption the SOEs buckled under. He said they are not suitable for positions in Parliament, and their presence in Parliament is a sign that corruption has woven itself into Mzansi's political framework.

South Africans agree with the DA

Netizens on Facebook supported the DA's stance on MKP's newly sworn-in MPs.

Rofhiwa Silas said:

"MKP does not respect the laws of this country. They are appointing all the corrupt individuals who were implicated in the Zondo Commission."

Eric Radebe said:

"That place doesn't have any rules."

Riki Tiki Tavi said:

"It reads like a ten top most-wanted list."

Mokete Tangible said:

"Gupta brothers are coming back to govern this country again."

Ralph Connell said:

"I wouldn't trust this bunch of miscreants to run a bath, let alone any form of government."

Gift sonduku Ndlovu said:

"Pain straight to GNU and Zondo."

