The African National Congress won the Ward 2 by-election in Msunduzi in KwaZulu-Natal, beating the MK Party

The party celebrated the success, with David Makhura saying they were reconnecting with the people

South Africans have joked that the MK Party has lost steam and that people lost faith in Jacob Zuma's party

The ANC in KZN is celebrating beating the MK Party in Ward 2 of Msunduzi, and many feel that Jacob Zuma's movement is losing steam. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

MSUNDUZI - The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its comeback in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following a disappointing showing during the May national elections in the province, the party has bounced back by winning the Ward 2 by-election in Msunduzi.

The Msunduzi Municipality encompasses Pietermaritzburg, the provincial capital, and the Inkatha Freedom Party previously held the ward in question.

ANC beats MK Party and IFP

The ANC secured victory in the 19 December by-elections, winning 1.602 votes. It only performed third best in the ward during the May elections.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party received 1,164 votes, while the IFP only got 344 votes.

The IFP’s Babashani Ntuli previously served as the councillor of Ward 2 until he was fired.

The MK Party was also expected to do well in the area after it received the most votes in the ward during the May elections. The party emerged victorious in KZN, earning 45.3% of the vote.

ANC members celebrate Ward 2 win

The ANC took to social media to celebrate the success, heralding it as a sign that people still had confidence in the party to lead.

National Executive Committee (NEC) Head of Political Education, David Makhura, described it as the party reconnecting with the people.

While the ANC won the battle in Msunduzi, the MK Party are looking to win the war. On 20 November, they stated that they were targeting key municipalities in the province.

South Africans think MK Party is declining

While some social media users celebrated the ANC’s success, others said the result marked the end of the MK Party’s steam.

@_officialMoss stated:

“People are realizing that the MKP is a scam. Baba is a very good scammer, and his scamming tactics must be studied ko Unisa. His followers are not different from Bushiri’s. 😂”

@MtwanaXabiso:

“MK is dying like the NFP in KwaZulu Natal.”

@cutting_Theh:

“They hype of MK is dying. I pray that THE ANC get back into power.”

@malalaveve stated:

“I'm starting to believe that it's MK who were rigging votes on the General Elections. Why are they not winning the very same wards they won during elections? The very same people who voted in May are the same people who are voting in by-election,s isn't it? MK rigged votes.”

@lungidosh said:

“Are people going back to ANC, or are MK voters not showing up to vote?”

@tsrapman1 stated:

“Shame...people have realized that Zuma is a scammer who is in it for himself and his family.”

@leatherised said:

“This MK thing is not going anywhere. It has lost steam in their backyard.”

@advocate45 joked:

“The wheels are coming off🤣.”

MKP could approach international court over May results

In a related article, the MK Party maintained that it was robbed during the May national elections.

Party leader Jacob Zuma said they would take the matter to an international court to get justice.

Briefly News reported that Zuma was willing to sell his cattle to fund the legal fees for the case.

