The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party maintains that it was robbed during the May national elections

Jacob Zuma said he would sell his cattle to fund the legal fees to approach an international court

South Africans have weighed in on Zuma's statement, with some saying he was all talk and no action

Jacob Zuma has said that the MK Party could approach an international court over the May election results, saying he would sell his cattle to fund the legal fees. Mujahid Safodien/ Rajesh Jantilal

DURBAN - Jacob Zuma has assured supporters that the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party will not rest until they get justice for the May elections.

The party has maintained that they were robbed during the elections, saying that votes were stolen from them and given to other parties.

Speaking at the party’s gala dinner, Zuma said they would even approach an international court. The gala dinner was held at the Olive Convention Centre on Monday, 16 December, with the party charging R2 million for a seat at Zuma's table.

Zuma will sell cattle to fund legal fees

During his address, Zuma confirmed that they would take their matter to an international court if they didn’t get joy from the South African courts.

“This is within the law. If the judges in South Africa don’t respect the law, my view is that we should go to the international court,” he said.

He added that if he needed to sell all his cattle to raise the legal fees, he would do so.

It's not the first time the party president has alleged that votes were stolen, either. On 8 December, at a mini-rally in the Kwa-Ximba area north of Durban, Zuma told supporters they had evidence that the elections were not free and fair.

Social media divided by Zuma’s statements

While some rallied behind Zuma and agreed that the party was robbed, others were tired of him singing the same song.

@JamesZwane07:

“He knows how to talk to the masses of our people. That is where many miss him and are always behind him.”

@MMtshiza added:

“Someone should sit down with him and explain step-by-step how the international court works and its jurisdiction🤣🤣.”

@binkekana stated:

“He is going to end up going to the universal court at this rate, mos.”

@Niki32077782 said:

“The vote rigging song will be sung until 2029.”

@scrutinize00001 added:

“He must just do so. What’s this obsession of just wanting to talk about it but no action?”

@Mbalie707 stated:

“Baba is very serious yazi.”

@WeWillBeUhuru said:

“I totally agree with the former President.”

@Mulugisi_jury said:

“He must sell cattle to pay back the VBS loan and legal fees we paid for him.”

MK Party claims votes were stolen during elections

In a related article, MK Party members claimed they had evidence that votes were stolen during the May elections.

Briefly News reported that Nathi Nhleko and Floyd Shivambu claimed their votes were unlawfully given to other parties.

South Africans were divided over the statement, with some showing support for the party's claims of voter fraud.

