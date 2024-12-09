Jacob Zuma claimed that the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party had evidence that votes were stolen

Zuma told supporters at a rally that soon the party would be called to govern the country

South Africans joked that Zuma had experience in vote rigging because he had done it before

South Africans have found the funny side to Jacob Zuma's claims that the MK Party's votes were stolen during the May elections. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma maintains that the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was robbed during the May national elections.

The party, which was established a few months before the elections, amassed 14.58% of the vote.

Directly after the votes were released, the party voiced dissatisfaction that the elections were not free and fair.

Zuma says the MK Party has evidence

Speaking during a rally in Kwa-Ximba, Zuma stated that they had collected enough to prove that votes were stolen, SABC News noted.

“We have all the evidence now and what I can say is that all our votes were stolen. This means that soon you will be called to run the country in Pretoria,” he said.

“Don’t be scared as I am telling you the truth, perhaps it can be the end of this year,” Zuma added.

He also confirmed that the party would challenge the May election results.

South Africans laugh at Zuma’s statement

Zuma’s claim didn’t go down well with many South Africans who claimed he did the same thing when he was part of the ANC, so he knew all about voting rigging.

Others joked that they didn’t know he could count that high to know how many votes were stolen.

Yandani Mndai said:

“He used to rob other parties when he was in the ANC. Now he is getting a taste of his own medicine.”

Rajan Govender asked:

“Since when can he count correctly? Just asking for a friend🙈.”

L.J. Mamashila added:

“He knows how they stole votes in the ANC when he was there.”

Steven Moraswi questioned:

“How does he know because he can’t read numbers.”

Eric Guga stated:

“He just wants to sow division. That’s what he is good at, playing the victim.”

Sammy Sam Waga Lebelo said:

“Same story all the time. Zuma is full of drama.”

Kingsley Yoli Mathekga added:

“We all have moved on from the 2024 elections, but he is still stuck there. Someone please wake the old man up.”

Robin Mandaline stated:

“Zuma is talking from experience. He was the leader of ANC.”

Mudivhani Waha Ravele said:

“Keep dreaming madala.”

Zuma criticises members for infighting

In a related article, Zuma expressed concern that Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members were fighting for positions in the party.

Briefly News reported that the MK Party president claimed that there would be plenty of positions once they took over running the country.

South Africans accused Zuma of being a hypocrite, saying he was also guilty of fighting for positions when he was still part of the ANC.

Source: Briefly News