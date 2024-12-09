Jacob Zuma Claims MK Party Was Robbed During Elections, Says They Have Evidence Votes Were Stolen
- Jacob Zuma claimed that the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party had evidence that votes were stolen
- Zuma told supporters at a rally that soon the party would be called to govern the country
- South Africans joked that Zuma had experience in vote rigging because he had done it before
Jacob Zuma maintains that the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was robbed during the May national elections.
The party, which was established a few months before the elections, amassed 14.58% of the vote.
Directly after the votes were released, the party voiced dissatisfaction that the elections were not free and fair.
Zuma says the MK Party has evidence
Speaking during a rally in Kwa-Ximba, Zuma stated that they had collected enough to prove that votes were stolen, SABC News noted.
“We have all the evidence now and what I can say is that all our votes were stolen. This means that soon you will be called to run the country in Pretoria,” he said.
“Don’t be scared as I am telling you the truth, perhaps it can be the end of this year,” Zuma added.
He also confirmed that the party would challenge the May election results.
South Africans laugh at Zuma’s statement
Zuma’s claim didn’t go down well with many South Africans who claimed he did the same thing when he was part of the ANC, so he knew all about voting rigging.
Others joked that they didn’t know he could count that high to know how many votes were stolen.
Yandani Mndai said:
“He used to rob other parties when he was in the ANC. Now he is getting a taste of his own medicine.”
Rajan Govender asked:
“Since when can he count correctly? Just asking for a friend🙈.”
L.J. Mamashila added:
“He knows how they stole votes in the ANC when he was there.”
Steven Moraswi questioned:
“How does he know because he can’t read numbers.”
Eric Guga stated:
“He just wants to sow division. That’s what he is good at, playing the victim.”
Sammy Sam Waga Lebelo said:
“Same story all the time. Zuma is full of drama.”
Kingsley Yoli Mathekga added:
“We all have moved on from the 2024 elections, but he is still stuck there. Someone please wake the old man up.”
Robin Mandaline stated:
“Zuma is talking from experience. He was the leader of ANC.”
Mudivhani Waha Ravele said:
“Keep dreaming madala.”
Zuma criticises members for infighting
In a related article, Zuma expressed concern that Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members were fighting for positions in the party.
Briefly News reported that the MK Party president claimed that there would be plenty of positions once they took over running the country.
South Africans accused Zuma of being a hypocrite, saying he was also guilty of fighting for positions when he was still part of the ANC.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za