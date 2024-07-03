The MK Party has given up its fight against the 2024 general election results and has withdrawn its application

The party took Parliament, the Independent Electoral Commission, National Assembly speakers and parliament's political parties to court to contest the election results

South Africans guffawed at the party and pointed out that their mission to have the election results declared invalid was not going to succeed

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party has all but given up in its fight to declare the 2024 general elections invalid.

MK Party throws in the towel

According to a court notice SABC News posted, the MK Party has withdrawn its Electoral Court application. The party took the Independent Electoral Commission, the National Assembly, the National Speaker and the political parties with representatives in parliament to court.

The party accused them of rigging the elections and demanded that the results be declared invalid. The party believed it would win the elections by a two-thirds majority, and when that didn't happen, it cried foul.

Mzansi laughs at MK Party

South Africans commenting on Facebook laughed and roasted the MK Party and its president, Jacob Zuma.

Khwathelani Mulondo said:

''Madala thinks that he is bigger than the country and everyone should dance to his music. He was making threatening remarks, knowing his case had no leg to stand on. When it's time to provide evidence, he disappears into thin air.''

Thulani Stookzin Nkopo said:

''How many respondents were there? That withdrawal was possible.''

Ndumiso Sibanyoni said:

''The mighty Zuma had foreseen something. It's too early to laugh. This is Msholozi.''

Squatter Rama said:

''The illustration that this old man is smart is incredible. For Pete's sake, he's a politician and nothing else.''

MK Party's secretary-general Arthur Zwane quits his position

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Arthur Zwane resigned as the party's secretary-general.

Zwane penned a resignation letter and said his workload was too much, and he wanted to pursue other business ventures.

