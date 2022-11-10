Tshwane Mayoral Committee member Abel Tau's membership has been terminated following allegations of sexual misconduct

Tau was accused of being inappropriate with his friend's wife and was investigated by ActionSA's senate

South Africans are happy with the political organisation for acting quickly and getting rid of Tau

TSHWANE - ActionSA has decided to terminate Tshwane Mayoral Committee member Abel Tau following allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault of his friend's wife.

Tshwane MMC Abel Tau has been kicked out of ActionSA. Images: @AbelTau1

Source: Twitter

The political organisation stated that a senate meeting was held on Wednesday night, 9 November and evidence from the witness was heard.

Tau, who was the MMC for Human Settlements, previously denied the allegations against him and asked the ActionSA senate to place him under precautionary suspension pending investigations.

According to IOL, the incident occurred in September, and a case was opened at he Akasia police station in Pretoria on 16 September.

In a statement issued on 19 October, Tau asked the senate to conduct an internal investigation while the police investigated on their side.

"The Senate specifically looked at the conduct of Tau and concluded that his conduct was inconsistent with ActionSA’s value of ethical leadership.

"Positions of authority and power in ActionSA are entrusted responsibilities to leaders that can never be abused for sexual advances or to subjugate women," read ActionSA's statement.

The party has offered an apology to Tshwane residents and added that Tau's situation brought the party into disrepute. ActionSA added that Tau's criminal misconduct would be handled by the courts.

Here's what South Africans had to say:

@Someoak1 said:

"Every party has problems, how u deal with them is what matters. Here you are leading by example, dealing with things openly and honestly. Thank you."

@mauricekhendla said:

"That’s decisive leadership "

@Jambotrose said:

"Well done for acting quickly and making it clear where you stand on these issues."

@Yhu_Abelungu said:

"When days are dark friends are few."

Source: Briefly News