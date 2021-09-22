Herman Mashaba Defends ActionSA Against Xenophobia Claims, Launches Manifesto

Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA has defended his political organisation against claims that the party is xenophobic

Taking to social media, Mashaba stated that the party's standpoint on illegal immigrants in South Africa has been mischaracterised

On Wednesday, Mashaba hit the campaign trail in Johannesburg to launch the party's manifesto

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg Executive Mayor and leader of ActionSA officially launched his political party's manifesto as the local government elections are nearing.

Mashaba was in Old Park, Johannesburg on Wednesday to outline what his party plans to do should they be given the opportunity to govern.

Herman Mashaba has rubbished claims that his party ActionSA holds xenophobic views. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the party is only contesting for power in three metros. Mashaba told his supporters that his party plans to root out corruption and wasteful expenditure at municipalities. He also promised to uphold the by-laws of cities and hold people who act unlawfully accountable.

"Those who break our by-laws will appear before a magistrate and will face the consequences for undermining the rule of our law in our cities," said Mashaba.

Mashaba also added that he plans to increase the number of metro police officers to assist the South African Police Services in the metros he is contesting. He also assured supporters that his track record can guarantee that ActionSA's candidates are capable of delivering.

Mashaba speaks on claims that ActionSA is a xenophobic

On social media, Mashaba interacted with a Twitter user who asked him about the stance of the political organisation to get rid of illegal immigrants in South Africa.

Mashaba stated that people have misunderstood his stance and that his have been largely mischaracterized, according to TimesLIVE.

He stated that his political organisation was not against people coming to South Africa. He added that the party actually encourages everyone from around the world to come to South Africa but they should do so legally. He argued that ActionSA is not xenophobic as some people have characterised the party.

Here is what South Africans reacted to Mashaba's latest remarks about his party not being xenophobic:

@tiisetso_Africa said:

"But how are you going to deal with this issue without encouraging xenophobic attacks. I'm anti fake colonial nationalism, I'm for one united African continent. I however recognise that not every African leader wants this, out of fear of loosing their grip on power."

@NoX_Malcom said:

"Mr Mashaba if you really mean this xenophobic rhetoric that you spew daily why don't you make it an official Action SA policy? why don't you have it in BW that you will chase our fellow Africans away as a policy you hypocrite."

@TurtleD46282024 said:

"That's exactly the norm in any civilized and well run country. There is no need to apologize to anyone who cannot understand that. We've been used to so much propaganda, from unscrupulous and incompetent politicians, that many of us can no longer differentiate good from bad. "

@DonaldSite said:

"The problem is making Africans,the face of illegal immigrants,have not see you call for the deportation of illegal Germans,Italians etc in the country,the same way you normally do to Zimbabweans,Malawians etc."

