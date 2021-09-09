ActionSA Prepares for Local Government Elections by Starting Campaigns

ActionSA have launched their political campaign headed by former member of the Democratic Alliance Herman Mashaba

ActionSA will contest the local Government elections scheduled for 1 November according to a Constitutional Court ruling

ActionSA's campaign promises a continued success rate similar to those evident with the party's previous positions

Action SA, a political party lead by former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba, has officially ignited their election campaign in preparation for the local government elections.

2021 will mark the first contested election by ActionSA after the resignation of Mashaba from the Democratic Alliance based on accusations of racism.

ActionSA is preparing for the local government elections by campaigning. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

The head of ActionSA promises that the political party will recreate the success they have had during the times that they occupied positions of mayors, MMCs and senior public officials while additionally striving for an increase in the effectiveness of service delivery and pushing for the insourcing of workers.

ActionSA has just eight weeks to convince the general public of South Africa to trust them with their vote. Despite the Local Government Elections commencing on the 1 November, Mashaba believes that the party will perform positively.

Source: Briefly.co.za