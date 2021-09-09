South Africans cannot shake the similarities between Jacob Zuma's medical parole and his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik's medical parole

However, ANC's Jessie Duarte says the two situations are not the same and they should not be regarded as such

Shaik was released from prison in March 2009 and he has since made a recovery and is enjoying the life of a free man

JOHANNESBURG - Jessie Duarte, the ANC's deputy secretary-general does not believe that we can liken Schabir Shaik's release on medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma's release.

Shaik, who was once Zuma's financial advisor received medical parole in March 2009 because he was said to have been terminally ill. However, the once 'close to death' prisoner was photographed out and about looking healthy and enjoying outings and playing golf, according to The South African.

Zuma's recent release has been under scrutiny by various people in South Africa, with some unable to look past Shaik's scandal. This is not the case for Duarte and the ANC.

Speaking at a press conference, Duarte put aside the assertions that Zuma would follow in the shoes of his former advisor. In fact, she stated that we cannot make the assumption that Zuma is not as sick as he is said to be, according to The Citizen.

Duarte added that Shaik and Zuma's situations are not the same and cannot be assessed in the same way.

Duarte went on to says that if Zuma does in fact go out on lavish trips and play golf as Shaik did, then everyone else who raised concerns about the medical parole would be right and the ANC would be wrong, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans believe Zuma's medical parole mirrors Schabir Shaik's

Twitter people never miss an opportunity to weigh in on Zuma's affairs. A debate surrounding the whole medical parole situation has ensued a debate on the social media platform.

Many have criticised Duarte for her comments on Zuma and Shaik, while others see these two situations as a failure of our justice system. Briefly News put together a few comments:

@Jonathan_Witt:

"Jacob Zuma walks free on medical parole a little over 12 years and 6 months after Schabir Shaik was granted medical parole for his terminal illness, which still to this day limits him to only a few rounds of golf per week. Don’t you just love the justice system."

@PamelaSalalah said:

'If we see Zuma playing golf, then you're right': Jessie Duarte on Zuma's parole likened to Schabir Shaik's. Don't insult our intelligence, madam. We all know the incarceration and subsequent "hospitalization" and then medical parole was a piss take by Zuma, his party and our gov."

@andriesfc said:

"Medical parole has become such as farce in this country. Schabir Shaik also got away using the same scam. This is what happens when the criminals get elected."

