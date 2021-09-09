Legal eagles have warned that former president Jacob Zuma is at risk of further sanctions after refusing a medical overview by a state-appointed doctor

The multi-billion-rand Thames arms deal investigation was halted once more following Zuma's no-show in court

The DA, FF+ and UDM have criticised the decision to grant Zuma medical parole with calls mounting for a review and report from the Department of Justice

A report has revealed that certain experts in the legal field have given out warnings about former president Jacob Zuma and the potential he has to face further sanctions. This could occur due to Zuma not wanting a state-appointed healthcare professional to take a look at him.

The corruption trial of Jacob Zuma has once again hit a speedbump due to his unknown health complications. Zuma failed to appear in court for the multi-billion-rand arms deal with Thames.

Political parties have had their say in the matter with the Democratic Alliance calling for there to be a review of the former president's medical parole. The FF+ demanded that the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola requested a report on the topic of Zuma's ill health.

Political parties and legal experts have stated that Jacob Zuma may face more sanctions. Image: GCIS

In an interview with eNCA, UDM's Bantu Holomisa stated that the authorities should not be doubted. He added that there was no doubt that Cabinet had been consulted before Zuma's medical parole.

Zuma's case was meant to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday but has now been postponed to 20 September. Dr Llwellyn Curlewis, a legal expert, stated that a judge does not give directives but instructions. These instructions will result in a direct court order and lack of compliance of said order will have a negative impact and severe sanctioning, according to SABC News.

Jessie Duarte Weighs in on Zuma's medical parole, different situation to Schabir Shaik

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Jessie Duarte, the ANC's deputy secretary-general does not believe that we can liken Schabir Shaik's release on medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma's release.

Shaik, who was once Zuma's financial advisor, received medical parole in March 2009 because he was said to have been terminally ill. However, the once 'close to death' prisoner was photographed out and about looking healthy and enjoying outings and playing golf, according to The South African.

Zuma's recent release has been under scrutiny by various people in South Africa, with some unable to look past Shaik's scandal. This is not the case for Duarte and the ANC.

