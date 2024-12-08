John Steenhuisen has issued a warning over threats that Minister Siviwe Gwarube could be fired

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader said the Government of National Unity (GNU) would collapse

South Africans think the DA leader is lying and wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to call his bluff

John Steenhuisen has stated that firing Siviwe Gwarube or any DA minister for doing their jobs would signal the end of the GNU. Image: Per-Anders PetterssonDarren Stewart

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has threatened that the party could leave the Government of National Unity if any DA minister were fired for doing their jobs.

Steenhuisen made the comments after reports surfaced that some within the African National Congress wanted Siviwe Gwarube axed.

Reports indicated that a faction within the party was pushing for the Minister of Basic Education to be fired.

Steenhuisen hits out at reports

The DA leader reacted to the news by saying that any attempts to fire Gwarube or other DA ministers would collapse the GNU.

Gwarube has been under pressure over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act in the past week.

With Ramaphosa reportedly under pressure to do something, Steenhuisen issued a warning toward Ramaphosa.

"The DA rejects any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Minister Siviwe Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing their jobs. Doing so would signal an end to the Government of National Unity (GNU,” he said.

Social media users unhappy with Steenhuisen

The DA leader’s comments didn’t sit well with people online, with some saying the president should call his bluff.

@Mo25263 said:

“This is tantamount to blackmail. It is the president’s prerogative to hire and fire ministers as he chooses.”

@WisemanKhumal11 added:

“They are bluffing. There's no way John would leave blue lights.”

@nemu_or stated:

“I can hardly wait to see the collapse of this sellout GNU thing.”

@mokoena_nobuhle said:

“I've heard this song before! These fools are not going to leave the GNU.”

@astone_chaole added:

“They are lying. They will never leave, no matter what. Blue lights don't play. They are captured.”

@MzansiXD asked:

“Why does the DA keep threatening to walk away from the GNU when they can just do it? It's like your girlfriend saying you must go home immediately after you get to her house because she wants you to beg her.”

@Grayboy451 said:

“Maybe it is time to call the bluff of the DA. I am fed up with a 20% party holding us to ransom.”

Zille says GNU is nothing without GNU

In a related article, the DA's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, stated that the DA is crucial to the GNU.

Zille argued that it would be bad for the economy if the DA left and the ANC worked with other parties.

Briefly News reported that South Africans strongly disagreed with Zille's comments.

