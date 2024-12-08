Jacob Zuma is concerned about Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members who are fighting for positions in the party

The MK Party president claimed that there would be plenty of positions once they took over running the country

South Africans accused Zuma of being a hypocrite, saying he was also guilty of fighting for positions within the ANC

Jacob Zuma has criticised some MK Party members for fighting for positions, but South Africans believe he's guilty of the same thing. Image: Luba Lesolle

Jacob Zuma is concerned about Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members who fight for positions within the party.

Speaking during a mini-rally in Kwa-Ximba, north of Durban, the MK Party president expressed concern that members were wasting energy on activities that didn’t benefit the party.

Zuma was also worried that their behaviour would put other people off from joining the party.

Zuma criticises members for infighting

During the rally, Zuma said those fighting for positions were delaying the growth of the party.

“I don’t know if you see that there are challenges and disputes. Some of them come from within the party. What are they fighting for? Please tell me.”

He added that when the MK Party leads the country, there will be enough positions for everyone.

“Some people spend their energy on things that cannot benefit the party. What is the rush? Because when we rule the country, there will be more positions,” Zuma stated.

South Africans laugh at Zuma

Social media users found the funny side to the former state president’s statement, accusing him of also fighting for positions during his political career.

Comfort Scara Mashabela said:

“But it's nice when he's fighting for positions in the ANC 🤣 this madala is delulu.”

Walter Mvuka added:

“Just like him fighting for a position in the ANC.”

David Moshoeshoe joked:

“What goes around comes around🤣.”

Mo Monthe said:

“He was fighting our President nje and opened this spaza shop.”

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi added:

“He should be used to it by now.”

Teleki Vender Maruma said:

“He is the one who was fighting for positions in the ANC and bringing factions because of his corruption. Even now, he is fighting for positions in the MK. This stupid Madala.”

Krk Mathabatha stated:

“While he is fighting for membership in another party, Something is not right with these ones😂.”

Musah Msai Ndamase added:

“They are taking a cue from him vele. You can't say to your child don't smoke wena, don't drink alcohol, but on the other side, you do the same thing in front of him/her.”

