The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, revealed that she has no personal beef with MK Party president Jacob Zuma

Speaking during a podcast interview, Zille recalled fond moments with Zuma but emphasised that he is still corrupt

South Africans disagreed with her diagnosis, and many accused her of falsely accusing Zuma of corruption

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Helen Zille had positive things to say about Jacob Zuma. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair Helen Zille stunned viewers when she called MK Party president Jacob Zuma kind and corrupt.

Helen Zille praises Zuma

@_mashesha posted a video of Zille's interview on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's podcast SMWX. Zille described her relationship with Zuma in ambiguous terms. She revealed how she interacted with him when she was the Western Cape Premier during Zuma's tenure as the president in 2008.

"Personally, I like Jacob Zuma. Jacob Zuma has always been unbelievably kind and nice to me. He was nicer to me than everyone in my own party was. He was so kind to me," she said.

She said before she attended her first cabinet Lekgotla after running a campaign on the back of stopping Zuma, Msholozi called her. During the call, he assured her that she would be warmly welcomed. She praised him for allowing her to criticise the ANC government. However, she said she believes he is still corrupt. She added that his corruption and kindness work well for him.

Watch the video here:

South Africans have mixed feelings

Netizens dissected her diagnosis of the president of the MK Party.

Raisibe said:

"One is true because she witnessed it. One is a lie because it is their own propaganda they want us to believe."

Yours Sincerely said:

"They keep on saying he is corrupt, but neither one of them can prove it. Not even state capture."

Mkabayi Zulu said:

"Nxamalala is among the most warmest people I have ever met."

Free thinker said:

"They love throwing out the word corruption. When will the DA start to address the corruption in the Western Cape?"

Navha RSA said:

"She was just being politically correct."

