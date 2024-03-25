Two South African women went viral on TikTok for criticising the ANC government

Their video used creative dancing to depict problems like poor roads, lack of running water, and unfinished houses

Many viewers praised the women and shared their disappointment with the ANC, while a few defended the party

Two women slammed the ANC for lack of proper service delivery. Image: @starrlucida

Source: TikTok

Two young women went viral on TikTok after creatively demonstrating how the ANC (African National Congress) government has failed them.

With elections fast approaching, the ANC faces criticism from South Africans for a number of reasons, including corruption allegations, poor service delivery, and low employment rate, and some believe the ANC's leadership has become weak and out of touch with the needs of the people, Chatham House explains.

2 women throw share at the ANC

The video shared by @starrlucida shows the ladies dancing, and without saying a single word, showcasing deteriorated tar roads, taps with no flowing water, litter and pollution and incomplete RDP houses.

"And yall still voting for ANC le dom shem sies," the post was captioned.

Mzansi reacts to women's TikTok

Many netizens responded to the video with funny commentary, praising the young women for showing the lack of service delivery in the neighbourhood.

Many expressed their disappointment in the ruling political party while few others tried to defend it.

Thick_dudle responded:

"Sanithandi!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lindokuhle Mtsweni replied:

"SizoVotela iEFF? Cha bandla."

Amanii commented:

"Goes to vote for ANC coz ngeke ngizwe ngani."

Fikakahle_Nzuza replied:

"Amantombazane a-FOCUSED!! ."

dknkuna replied:

"Yabona ama 2000k angisho lutho balaa."

Nonku said:

"Imtholile umnikazi."

Zola replied:

"❤️smart girls coz akekho ophilile ekhanda osamncane ongavotela ANC."

magodide24 commented:

"Wozani nizothatha imali yenu."

South Africans reject government's celebration of Human Rights Day

In another story, Briefly News reported that as the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, geared up to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre on Human Rights Day on 21 March, South Africans expressed anger at the government, accusing the African National Congress-led government of violating their human rights.

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the keynote address at Sharpeville to commemorate the massacre that occurred in Sharpeville, where apartheid police shot and killed protesters in 1960.

