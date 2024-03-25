The University of KwaZulu-Natal mascot, uShaka, busted some hectic dance moves at a rugby match

The students were thoroughly entertained by his energetic performance, which landed on TikTok

Netizens were also hyped by the mascot's vibe and reacted with cheers in the comments section

A mascot's dance performance at the University of KwaZulu-Natal had the spectators going wild. Image: @ukzn_official

Source: TikTok

A vibey mascot lit up a rugby game at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He unleashed spectacular moves to an uptempo song.

Spectators erupt in cheers

The students at the stadium erupted in cheers while uShaka went wild. He added some viral moves to his routine, including the Skomota dance.

Dance TikTok video circulates fast

The video posted on TikTok by @ukzn_official garnered over 386,000 views. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to show the mascot some love. They wish they could have experienced his captivating performance in person.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses talented mascot

From the mascot's attire to the catchy beat, the dance video was a hit among South Africans and many are cheering.

See some reactions below:

@thembalethuntuli said:

"Love Impi, he’s such a vibe."

@Thobelani_12_Hlongwane wrote:

"No bafethu, Shaka was way too active on Friday..."

@Noma _N asked:

"Is his team winning though?"

@florentiäzwane posted:

"It’s the mascot’s attire for me! Viva Amazulu."

@user9554562044737 wrote:

"The song is giving."

@user7052360966112 commented:

"Skomota dance, you killing it bra ❤"

@yolandam joked:

"I fell in love with somebody who doesn't even know my name."

@IMPI added:

"Khuphuka lapho Shaka!"

@Bayanda.Nxumalo said:

"Shaka Zulu! iLembe eleqa amanye ama lembe ngokubhenga kwalo."

@Zoleka shared:

"I actually miss campus, omg."

