A video of a lavish all-white baby shower in Pietermaritzburg is making waves on social media

The attendees managed to gift the mother-to-be with a whopping R100k in cash during the celebration

The generosity displayed in the clip has sparked envy among viewers, with many wishing they had rich friends

A South African woman was spoiled at her baby shower. Image: @mamngomabhengu

Source: TikTok

Pietermaritzburg women raised the bar for baby showers everywhere! They didn't just bring gifts; they brought hard cash to the tune of a jaw-dropping R100k!

Cash splash at baby bash

They generously threw money on the table as they celebrated their friend's upcoming baby's arrival. The room was filled with excited women, all dressed in glitzy white outfits.

Baby shower video goes viral

Footage of the extravagant event was posted on TikTok by @mamngomabhengu. It racked up an astonishing 1 million views in just 48 hours.

Watch the video below:

Dreaming of rich friends

As the video spread, viewers marvelled at the generosity on display. Many netizens wished they had rich friends who would go to such lengths to celebrate their milestones.

See some comments below:

@Mlangeni_bs joked:

"Is SARS aware of this project? "

@nolwazisibeko7 posted:

"Friends that are monied are seriously needed."

@tyresetatas commented:

"Just by the outfits I knew they were rich."

@MellowkaziKiing said:

"Need to start looking for new friends before I get pregnant!"

@khunou_goitseone wrote:

"The circle that doesn’t complain when it comes to contributions."

@Zanézay stated:

"When your circle loves you and your baby. Wishing you all health, and happiness. ❤️"

@Gloria g.com mentioned:

These are Real Housewives of Pietermaritzburg."

@ms.richards added:

"Bo rich aunties madoda."

@Princess.Peekay.Khum typed:

"Everyone understood the assignment bakithi this is beautiful."

@Thandolwethu said:

"We need ladies like you, not people who will come to eat and finish booze."

Khanya Mkangisa shows off lavish baby shower

In another article, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa's baby shower was an absolute stunner!

She posted an Instagram video on her page that gives a glimpse of the breathtaking decor. The white theme at the venue could easily pass for a wedding wonderland.

Source: Briefly News