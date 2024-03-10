K Naomi is expecting, and she gave followers on Instagram an inside look at an event where she celebrated

The influencer had close friends in attendance to celebrate her pregnancy, including actress Pearl Modiadie and more

K Naomi's special event touched many people, and they could not stop raving about her beautifully organised event

K Naomi celebrated having a bun in the oven. The social media personality had a lavish special occasion.

K Naomi had a baby shower with Pearl Modiadie, and more people celebrated with her. Image: @knaomi

Source: Instagram

Videos of K Naomi's event spread on social media. Netizens were fascinated and excited to have a peek at her personal life.

K Naomi anticipates baby with lux event

K Naomi took to Instagram to show people how excited she is to be a mother. The stunning influencer had a baby shower and invited some familiar faces, including Pearl Modiadie. Watch the videos below:

SA applauds K Naomi baby shower

A video showed how beautifully decorated K Naomi's baby shower was. Many could not stop raving about the luxurious baby shower.

Actress Pearl Modiadie said:

"Still can’t get over how breathtaking you are and how beautiful everything was! Blessings upon blessings."

mpho5520 commented:

"I want to live inside Naomi’s brain and thoughts, but I don’t know if that makes sense. I mean everything she creates, content, clothing and everything else is magical it’s very very clean and gorgeous."

asanda_ gushed:

"This is what baby shower dreams are made of."

thiwe_m added:

"This is so beautiful."

sani_mhlongo wrote:

"So precious."

sharonkhuzwayo was impressed:

"Such a beautiful day."

sakhs_mass complimented K Naomi:

"#AGodThing Indeed, You looked absolutely beautiful as always mama."

maryjane_sidambe remarked:

"So pretty."

K Naomi shares baby's gender in a cute video

Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer K Naomi has announced the gender of her baby.

The TV star K Naomi posted a very cute video of her gender reveal. She is expecting another daughter with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi. In her adorable message, K Naomi shared that her husband knew the gender but kept it a secret.

The couple welcomed their firstborn child, a girl, in December 2021.

