K Naomi Hosts Baby Shower With Pearl Modiadie and Loved Ones, SA Touched by Video of Lavish Event
- K Naomi is expecting, and she gave followers on Instagram an inside look at an event where she celebrated
- The influencer had close friends in attendance to celebrate her pregnancy, including actress Pearl Modiadie and more
- K Naomi's special event touched many people, and they could not stop raving about her beautifully organised event
K Naomi celebrated having a bun in the oven. The social media personality had a lavish special occasion.
Videos of K Naomi's event spread on social media. Netizens were fascinated and excited to have a peek at her personal life.
K Naomi anticipates baby with lux event
K Naomi took to Instagram to show people how excited she is to be a mother. The stunning influencer had a baby shower and invited some familiar faces, including Pearl Modiadie. Watch the videos below:
SA applauds K Naomi baby shower
A video showed how beautifully decorated K Naomi's baby shower was. Many could not stop raving about the luxurious baby shower.
Actress Pearl Modiadie said:
"Still can’t get over how breathtaking you are and how beautiful everything was! Blessings upon blessings."
mpho5520 commented:
"I want to live inside Naomi’s brain and thoughts, but I don’t know if that makes sense. I mean everything she creates, content, clothing and everything else is magical it’s very very clean and gorgeous."
asanda_ gushed:
"This is what baby shower dreams are made of."
thiwe_m added:
"This is so beautiful."
sani_mhlongo wrote:
"So precious."
sharonkhuzwayo was impressed:
"Such a beautiful day."
sakhs_mass complimented K Naomi:
"#AGodThing Indeed, You looked absolutely beautiful as always mama."
maryjane_sidambe remarked:
"So pretty."
K Naomi shares baby's gender in a cute video
Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer K Naomi has announced the gender of her baby.
The TV star K Naomi posted a very cute video of her gender reveal. She is expecting another daughter with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi. In her adorable message, K Naomi shared that her husband knew the gender but kept it a secret.
The couple welcomed their firstborn child, a girl, in December 2021.
