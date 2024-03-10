Global site navigation

K Naomi Hosts Baby Shower With Pearl Modiadie and Loved Ones, SA Touched by Video of Lavish Event
K Naomi Hosts Baby Shower With Pearl Modiadie and Loved Ones, SA Touched by Video of Lavish Event

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • K Naomi is expecting, and she gave followers on Instagram an inside look at an event where she celebrated
  • The influencer had close friends in attendance to celebrate her pregnancy, including actress Pearl Modiadie and more
  • K Naomi's special event touched many people, and they could not stop raving about her beautifully organised event

K Naomi celebrated having a bun in the oven. The social media personality had a lavish special occasion.

K Naomi hosts baby shower
K Naomi had a baby shower with Pearl Modiadie, and more people celebrated with her. Image: @knaomi
Source: Instagram

Videos of K Naomi's event spread on social media. Netizens were fascinated and excited to have a peek at her personal life.

K Naomi anticipates baby with lux event

K Naomi took to Instagram to show people how excited she is to be a mother. The stunning influencer had a baby shower and invited some familiar faces, including Pearl Modiadie. Watch the videos below:

SA applauds K Naomi baby shower

A video showed how beautifully decorated K Naomi's baby shower was. Many could not stop raving about the luxurious baby shower.

Actress Pearl Modiadie said:

"Still can’t get over how breathtaking you are and how beautiful everything was! Blessings upon blessings."

mpho5520 commented:

"I want to live inside Naomi’s brain and thoughts, but I don’t know if that makes sense. I mean everything she creates, content, clothing and everything else is magical it’s very very clean and gorgeous."

asanda_ gushed:

"This is what baby shower dreams are made of."

thiwe_m added:

"This is so beautiful."

sani_mhlongo wrote:

"So precious."

sharonkhuzwayo was impressed:

"Such a beautiful day."

sakhs_mass complimented K Naomi:

"#AGodThing Indeed, You looked absolutely beautiful as always mama."

maryjane_sidambe remarked:

"So pretty."

K Naomi shares baby's gender in a cute video

Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer K Naomi has announced the gender of her baby.

The TV star K Naomi posted a very cute video of her gender reveal. She is expecting another daughter with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi. In her adorable message, K Naomi shared that her husband knew the gender but kept it a secret.

The couple welcomed their firstborn child, a girl, in December 2021.

