K Naomi recently revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi

To celebrate her latest pregnancy, the media personality was gifted a push present in the form of a Land Rover

Fans were gushing over K Naomi's new set of wheels after she showed it off in a gorgeous Instagram post

K Naomi was gifted a Land Rover to celebrate her second pregnancy and showed it off to her online community. Images: knaomin

Source: Instagram

K Naomi and her husband Tshepo Phakathi are expanding their family as the media personality revealed that they were expecting baby number two. In honour of the pregnancy, it appears her hubby saw it fit to gift K with a push present fit for a mother of two.

K Naomi showed off her new Land Rover in a social media post and had followers envious of her picture-perfect life.

K Naomi shows off new car

In an Instagram post, K Naomi shared a photo of the interior of her new Land Rover with a large bouquet of red roses.

The media personality is celebrating her new pregnancy and was gifted with a push present that fits her luxurious lifestyle and is also a certified head-turner:

"Till the wheels fall off. #PushBaby #AGodThing"

The presenter revealed in a sweet Instagram post that she was expecting her second baby. The announcement was shared with photos of her first child holding her ultrasound scan:

"Growing my family, we are having a baby #AGodThing #No2OnTheWay"

Mzansi shows love to K Naomi's new car

Fans and followers are loving K Naomi's new car and flooded her comments to praise her new set of wheels:

londie_london_official said:

"You are the girl you think you are!!!"

boity responded:

"Love to see it! Congratulations mommmy!!!"

iamleanned commented:

"Congratulations Mama!!!! Welcome to club!!!!! #HotMomsWithRangeRovers"

msmanche posted:

"Deserving, congrats bby!"

tumilinx added:

"Congratulations Mama!"

precioustheplanner said:

"#DreamCar"

neonontso_ responded:

"Congratulations mama!"

_yanatakesonlife_ commented:

"Love to see you getting this queen treatment. Congratulations!"

kgomotso_fortune posted:

"Congratulations babe, what a beautiful push baby present!"

nkatekonkati1 added:

"It only makes sense!"

sikhonaphakathi said:

"Congratulations Mrs Phakathi, well deserved!!"

