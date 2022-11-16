One lucky lady got gifted a Range Rover from her husband for giving him another baby

Instagram user @miss_bhengu_ shared pictures of her push present online, beaming with gratitude

While many were very happy for her, a few were slightly jealous of her lush life

Push presents are a thing and some are bigger than others, like babies, we suppose. One woman got a whole Range Rover as her push prezzie and it had some people feeling a tad jelly.

Instagram user @miss_bhengu_ has a new baby and a Range Rover, and we love that for her. Image: (Instagram / @miss_bhengu_ )

Source: Instagram

If you do not know what a push present is, it is a gift a woman gets after carrying and delivering a precious baby. Justified 1000 times over!

Instagram user @miss_bhengu_ shared pictures of herself sporting a gorge bump alongside her new Range Rover. This baby momma was spilt!

“If you love her, put her in a Range My baby said “push gift for my babies”

“Never in my wildest dreams did i think of a love so big to experience. I love him and want to give him another baby already, ngithini #PushinBigWhips”

The jealousy crept in for some after seeing the Range Rover

Some woman wants to know how they find a man who buys them a lit whip for giving them a child, lol. The comment section was filled with messages of congratulations spiced with a sprinkle of jealousy.

Take a look:

@nunelo20 said:

“Why is there no option of liking a picture multiple times?! Please, I love this for you. You’re amazing, with an amazing partner about to have another amazing little human! URGH❤️ Congratulations once again Mama”

@vanessa.padi said:

“Love this for you ”

@mmaphokum said:

“Where's my future husband, please come and spoil me, the waiting is tiring ”

@kxmo_ntuli said:

“Washa Sthe this is so beautiful, congratulations!!!!”

@nandipha_maci said:

“Awww congratulations Sthandwa!❤️ your love journey has been so beautiful to witness!❤️”

