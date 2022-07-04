One lucky woman shared a big gift that she got from her husband as a thank you gift for carrying his child

Twitter user @ashmad_ shared her lavish push present on her social media, and many were in awe at the level of luxury

The woman, Ashlee, who is celebrating her pregnancy, received a boat from her man, and the details of the gift left many envious of her partnership

Netizens love a good story about women getting spoilt by their partners. This time netizen @ashmad showed her followers how her man spoilt her in honour of their pregnancy.

Ashlee shared that her partner gave her a boat named after her and detailed her birthplace. The boat is named Princess Ashle and its owner can be seen proudly posing on its hood.

A woman shared her big push present, a customised boat from her man as she's expecting their child. Image: Twitter/@ ashmad_.

Source: Twitter

Man's lavish boat to pregnant partner Ashlee impresses many

Ashlee said in a tweet that she had decided to fully pay off their car repayments by getting rid of her car in preparation for the arrival of their baby. It would seem that Ashlee's gift is also a thank you for her responsible decisions about their cars as a couple.

Ashley's big gift set Twitter alight as many commented their congratulations on her post. Some also had hilarious reactions about wanting someone exactly like her husband.

@Ndiswa98250934 commented:

"Congrats Ash. Your man is a real star."

@OjoObaRihanot added:

"This is incredibly and romantically loud."

@favrytbae commented:

"Congrats. I want your man "

@MaureenOshio commented:

"Congrats I want your type of man."

@BigVee_0 added:

"Is your man single ?"

The soon-to-be mother responded to those implying they wanted her man with funny meme.

@AudreyEM237 commented:

"The biggest flex "

Source: Briefly News