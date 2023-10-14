Linda Mtoba recently shared that her daughter, known as Baby Bean, recently turned four years old

The River actress shared 8 pics taken from the party on her Instagram account to mark the occasion.

Linda expresses just how grateful she is to be the little girl's mother with a sweet and short message

Linda Mtoba and her daughter known as Baby Bean. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba had a reason to celebrate a couple of days ago. Her daughter, aka Baby Bean, hit the big four.

Linda Mtoba's daughter turns four

The actress threw a bash to mark the special day, and she's got the pics to prove it. Linda took to her Insta to show off eight snapshots from the private shindig.

Linda is seen in one pic striking a pose with her daughter right in front of a jumping castle. And in the others, Baby Bean is having a ball with her kiddie squad.

Linda Mtoba reflects on motherhood

The River actress couldn't help but gush about being the kiddo's mom and poured her heart into the caption:

"And she’s 4My most precious gift in the world ❤️"

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi wishes Baby Bean a happy bday

Birthday messages for the adorable kid flowed in the comment section from fans.

Read some of the comments below:

@khanyisadlomo_ said:

"Ay time flies hey. Bump fit of the day, is now 4 years old. Happy birthday Beanie."

@lethabo_ice mentioned:

"Happy birthday to our Bonjies."

@zinhlemqadi1 asked:

"How do we slow down time? Hope she had a magical one! "

@sibu_jacobs posted:

"Bontjies has grown so much haibo.❤️"

@phumie285 wrote:

"I can imagine baby number 2 now that the sister is growing."

@carolmeyer1958 commented:

"Too precious for words and how much I love her.❤️"

@lusandaaaa5 added:

"Our Beautiful Bean usana lwethu❤️happiest birthday ntombi."

