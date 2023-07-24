A woman's mother shocked the nation when her pictures in her youth bore a resemblance to actress Linda Mtoba

Different pictures of her youth, from when she was a child to a young adult, were displayed in a TikTok video

South Africans' Jaws dropped at how similar she looked to the stunning thespian

A woman bore an uncanny resemblance to the actress Linda Mtoba. Image: @yellow.i.s.h/ Linda Mtoba

Source: UGC

A woman posted her mother in the 90s, and netizens are confined that she looks like the actress Linda Mtoba.

The woman's post stunned the nation and confused people, thinking this was the Isibaya actress's mother!

Woman compared to Linda Mtoba in TikTok post

@yellow.i.s.h's TikTok video went viral and reached over 200K views. In the video, she shares a slideshow of her mother's pictures. The first picture shows her mother as an adult. The following slides show her mother in the 90s in various settings, like in school and when she had given birth to a child. The woman bears an uncanny resemblance to Linda Mtoba, who is known for her beauty and her acting skills.

To watch the slideshow, click this link.

A woman posted her mother, who looked like the actress Linda Mtoba. Image: @yellow.i.s.h

Source: TikTok

Mzansi cannot believe how similar she looks to Linda Mtoba

Netizens in the comment section complimented her mother's stunning beauty. They also drew some comparisons to Linda Mtoba and even thought that this post belonged to the actress herself.

Fezekambona_sa waxed lyrical.

"Your mom was and still is gorgeous. Linda Mtoba lookalike. Beautiful and aging so gracefully."

Tsatsi also pointed out the similarity.

"A whole 10. Looks like Linda Mtoba. Or rather, Linda looks like her."

ItsMe.Esethu was confused.

"I thought that this was Linda Mtoba's post. I was about to say that her mother gave birth to her twin."

Palesasithole415 praised her beauty.

"OMG, your mom is a gem. She was so fine then. She's now ageing like fine wine."

Nicca Mbokazi pointed out that she looks better than Linda Mtoba.

"Yho, she's even more prettier."

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that a man who looked like Jamie Foxx had the nation buzzing.

The man trended for being the Django actor's lookalike, with many names offered in the comment section.

One netizen even jokingly called him Jabu Foxx.

