A lady got a tightly braided hairstyle and showed people how it affected her scalp negatively until her mom helped

The lady had to turn to her mum for help, and she made content out of the cute moment she had with her mother

Online users found the video relatable, and many commented on the video to gush over the sweet video

One lady was in pain after a visit to the salon. The woman in the video shows how her mum was forced to help her.

A TikTok video shows a woman's mom helping her with a sore scalp. Image: @zee_relates

Source: TikTok

The video of the mother-daughter moment got more than 29 000 likes. They were also hundreds of comments from people.

Woman asks mother to help with painful scalp in TikTok video

@zee_relates posted a video of her mother massaging her head. In the video, the woman admitted that she was in desperate need of relief after getting her hair braided too tightly.

South Africans' hearts warmed by special parent-child moment

Many people love to see tender moments between parent and child. This mum and daughter video was relatable to many.

Mwape Mwape757 said:

"My mum would unplait me ASAP."

tehilah commented:

"My mom does this."

NanaNgwane added:

"The daughter and mother love I wish I had."

kgadi yaditlou wrote:

"Soak towel. Moms are greatest."

musabee gushed:

"Moms are always the best."

Tik-tok viewers fascinated by hair disasters

Many online users like to see people's salon experiences. One girl admitted to leaving the salon with tears in her eyes.

