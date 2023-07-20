One woman was ready to get back to school, and she decided to get a new hairstyle she found the internet

The lady showed people the braid pattern she wanted and then compared it to what the hair stylist did

Many people were curious to know why she allowed her hairdresser to continue doing the wrong style

A schoolgirl was not happy with her back-to-school hairstyle. The young lady showed people that she went to a salon hoping the style she wanted would work out and look amazing.

A TikTok video of a schoolgirl upset that a stylist did not recreate the braids she wanted. Image: @desireaya

Source: TikTok

The video of the student's distress got over 14000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who were discussing the hairstyle.

TikTok creator complains after hairstylist failed to recreate style

@desireaya posted that she left this alone disappointed after they did her Fulani braids wrong. In the TikTok post, the young girl assured that she wanted cornrows that had zig zags. Instead, she got straight back because she was too shy to speak up. Watch the video below:

Viewers on TikTok share opinions about girl's braids

Online users who watched the video insisted that the young girl had no reason to cry. Many said that her hairstyle did not look bad, it just did not look like the photo.

Pelonomi said:

"It still suits you though."

HELOV3S.aimo wrote:

"And its how quick they will say yes to being able to braid a certain hairstyle."

Sibahle commented:

"Chomi instead of ihalf wathola istraight back, basile yaz."

user24355632841 added:

"It looks good…it doesn’t look like the picture, but it looks good."

Buhle Msibi remarked:

"That’s why you must go to the salon where you saw that picture."

South Africans interested in other women's failed hairstyles

Many netizens are often curious to know when people have salon misadventures. One woman lost her hair after achieving a jaw-dropping look.

