A young lady made a big hair change and showed people the process in a fascinating video

The woman posted a TikTok video of herself in her natural hair before treating it so that it became straight

People were invested in her hair makeover after showing that she was going to get it permanently straightened

A woman fascinated people with her relaxer. The young lady filmed content after deciding to chemically process her hair.

A TikTok video shows a woman relaxing her afro, and Mzansi peeps were amazed by the process. Image: @princesssssdes

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's hair change received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented, complimenting the woman's hair transformation.

Woman permanently relaxes hair

A young lady @princesssssdes who went from an afro to straight hair. In a video, she got a relaxer.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch a video of the results below:

SA loves hair change in TikTok video

Many people commented that they wanted to follow suit but were scared they would miss their afro. Many were in awe of how great she looked.

AyandaSambo said:

"Been contemplating."

YT: basetsana sebola commented:

"This is not my sign, no, no!"

Zikhona Olwethu Ntsh wrote:

"Nice hair babes....I relaxed my afro few weeks go..then few days later I cut my hair."

Andile Mokoena added:

"I relaxed mine few weeks ago, now it’s back to Afro."

pabi_chuene admitted:

"I want to relax my afro as well,but the separation anxiety is choking me."

Lona joked:

"Kanti when is SA also gonna ban relaxers your hair was so beautiful."

Naledi Malapela wanted to do the same

"Been thinking about relaxing my Afro, ingoba angisazi ngifelani and I just don’t have the energy to mantain it this is my cue to relax mine."

Woman goes from curly to straight hair

A woman went viral after showing people her hair makeover. The young woman used a different chemical from a relaxer to straighten her hair.

Woman pays over R400 to relax hair

Briefly News previously reported that a woman paid a lot of money to relax her hair. The young beauty found a salon in Sandton that she wanted to put to try.

South Africans were eager to see the results in the video of the woman paying an exorbitant amount to process her hair. The TikTok of the stunner's experience received more than 40,000 likes.

A woman @leagomashapa decided to invest in a relaxer and visited a salon in Sandton to put their services to the test. South Africans were intrigued by the vlog of the woman's experience after paying more than R400 for the hair process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News