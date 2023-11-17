A woman went to relax her hair in a luxury area in Johannesburg, and she shared her thoughts on the service

The lady filmed her experience after going to a salon in Sandton Johannesburg, Africa's richest square mile

Many online users shared their thoughts on the lady's hair salon visit and their own experience with the product

A woman paid a lot of money to relax her hair. The young beauty found a salon in Sandton that she wanted to put to try.

A lady in Johannesburg went to Sandton to relax her hair, and people were in awe of how much she paid. Image: @leagomashapa

South Africans were eager to see the results in the video of the woman paying an exorbitant amount to process her hair. The TikTok of the stunner's experience received more than 40,000 likes.

Lady goes to Sandton for pricey relaxer

A woman @leagomashapa decided to invest in a relaxer and visited a salon in Sandton to put their services to the test. South Africans were intrigued by the vlog of the woman's experience after paying more than R400 for the hair process.

Leago rated the overall service a 9 out of 10. However, she deducted one point due to the hefty price tag of R450 for the treatment.

Watch the clip:

SA discusses expensive hair treatment

Mzansi ladies discussed the varying prices of hair treatments, with some mentioning the brand Mizani. The relaxer is known for being expensive compared to other relaxers on the market.

Pulane said:

"I do my own hair, and I was complaining because of relaxer ya R75, while people are paying R460."

Boitshepo commented:

"I thought we were all relaxing ka R60."

Grand gravy said:

"It’s the brand as well, Mizani is expensive but really worth it."

Nothando_gambushe wrote:

"Me hearing of Mizani for the first time and realizing that I’m poorI hope I’m not alone bathong."

Raisibe added:

"My sister pays R900 to relax with Mizani."

nxonxo: admitted:

"I relax mine for R865 ka Mizani…I think it’s time I change salons mos."

