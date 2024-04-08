A TikTok video showcasing a 1 bedroom rental apartment in Rivonia, Sandton sparked online chatter

South Africans expressed shock and amazement at the R3,500 cramped space with modern finishes

Residents from other provinces were impressed by the pricing compared to similar apartments in their areas

A woman from Johannesburg gave social media users a glimpse of a rental apartment in Sandton. Image: @_londiis

Source: TikTok

An apartment nestled in the heart of Sandton made waves on TikTok. The Rivonia area boasts a reputation for its affluence, making it a prime location for many South Africans dreaming of city living.

Cramped apartment shines on TikTok

The TikTok video posted by @_londiis showed the modern finishes and stylish decor. It garnered 417,000 views in a short period.

Netizens were taken aback by the compact space. Some admired the chic aesthetics, while others were shocked by how small the apartment appeared.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users surprised by affordable apartment

Despite the cramped quarters, the affordability of the apartment, priced at just R3,500 a month made it appealing. This prompted residents from other provinces to highlight that similar-sized apartments in their areas come with much higher price tags.

See some comments below:

@elam_budu1 mentioned:

"A place I would never recommend to anyone shame! "

@SheIsSethu posted:

"I couldn’t breathe while watching this. "

@Sir_Obie stated:

"A backroom ko Sandton."

@Guru_III asked:

"Ba re o kwa makhi a fraya dichipis next door ke nnete?"

@polothedon_

"Looks like repurposed offices."

@Sandy-MrsM stated:

"Hai guys nina nirenta ooma R3500 in Sandton? Yho in CPT that would be close to R10k. "

@king.shezi added:

"Cape Town R25K for this. No jokes!"

@Nkosingiphile Shangase said:

"Meanwhile, I’m paying R4800pm for my res which I’m sharing and is smaller than this. "

Source: Briefly News