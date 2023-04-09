A gorgeous young woman with an amazing sense of style shared a picture of her bedroom online

The beautiful, chic-looking room had people inspired and complimenting the aesthetic

Some netizens advised the hun about additions that would make the space look even prettier

A beautiful young lady in Mpumalanga shared a snap of her gorgeous bedroom on social media.

Rooi Khumalo has an amazing bedroom. Image: Rooi Khumalo.

The clean look and chic aesthetic of her bedroom wowed many people who loved her space.

Facebook user, , shared the picture in the highly popular 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen' group.

In her post, the sis asked peeps about what she could add to make it more vibrant.

Here is the post:

Netizens compliment bedroom and offer tips on what can be added

Many Facebook users loved how simplistic and modern the bedroom and bed itself looked.

Others offered tips on what could be added to complement the space.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Yondela Ngoma advised:

"Get a nice mat, otherwise, kuhle. Simple and neat."

Portia Magagula noted:

"Nice. Add a mirror. Where can I get the duvet?"

Precious Malaza remarked:

"Very beautiful and clean. Maybe add a carpet."

Ntombi Gramma Luckylady complimented:

"Beautiful. You can add wallpaper or paintings. Otherwise it's beautiful."

Magermann Du Raan Carine wrote:

"A nice wall art or picture in the background. Some nice fluffy carpet."

Nana Hawa Hormo commented:

"Clock or frame and a rug. A little cupboard."

Nthabiseng Nthabih stated:

"Love it! Do not add a thing, darling."

Cabanga Tombie shared that she should not change anything about her crib:

"Nothing at all, it's very nice. Wow."

