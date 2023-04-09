A beautiful young lady’s crib, with its fabulous, modern-looking aesthetic, has peeps in awe

From the spacious living room, stylish-looking sofa, and glamourous kitchen, netizens could not get enough

The lady shared pictures of the space online, with online peeps loving the entire atmosphere of the place

A pretty young lady proudly showed off her stylish place on social media.

Johanna Faith Shimana-Teixiera was proud of her home. Image: Johanna Faith Shimana-Teixiera.

Source: Facebook

The woman posted photos of the bedrooms, gorgeous, modern-looking kitchen, and more on a popular Facebook group.

Johanna Faith Shimana-Teixiera captioned her post:

“Home. What should be removed or added? Only posting the living room, kitchen, kids’ room, and a sneak peek of my room.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Many people love lady's stylish home

The hun received many kind compliments for her place.

Here are the best reactions:

Apollonia Zembe Muchetu suggested:

"So neat and beautiful, but try to add some colourful cushions, maybe mustard and grey will do."

Liddy Hlatshwayo remarked:

"Your TV stand and table are beautiful, plug me please."

Prudence Bozho reacted:

"Imagine cleaning a house like this, l would stay outside the whole day."

Mwaka Mutakwa remarked

"Less is more. I love."

Theresa Ntsuku said:

"Absolutely beautiful, and your colours are wow."

Cabanga Tombie left a kind comment:

"Wow, what a beautiful house. Some people are so blessed outside there. Wow, everything is perfect. Please take care of your house. Absolutely gorgeous."

Ncumo LwaMakhumbeni Sihlunu wrote:

"I'm so in love with your house."

Tru Monama asked:

"Wow, beautiful, please plug with where you got the rug and painting?"

